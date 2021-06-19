Former Vols DB Announces Transfer Destination

On May 30th, Kenny Solomon informed VR2 on Sports Illustrated of his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Today, Solomon revealed his destination via social media.

Solomon bounced from position to position with the Vols, and he was a key special teams contributor.

Solomon was a developmental player the Vols took late in the 2019 cycle as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship later that season, and he did continue to make steady progression during his time as a Volunteer. He will likely find a home pretty quickly, as he will have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Over the recent weeks, Tennessee has added multiple players through the transfer portal, including two cornerbacks and one wide receiver. Each player the Vols added at those positions bring added special teams value, which puts even more of a strain on Solomon's potential for playing time.

Due to the blanket eligibility waiver issued last fall, Solomon will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 21 contests at Tennessee.