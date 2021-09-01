September 1, 2021
Former Vols DB Warrior Acquired From Waivers by New NFL Team

Despite another strong pre-season camp, Nigel Warrior was unable to make the 53-man roster in Baltimore and was released on Tuesday afternoon, and it was a tough decision for the Ravens based on how the former Tennessee standout performed this pre-season.

"Warrior led the team with four solo tackles and had a nice pass deflection as well. He overcame a leg injury earlier in training camp to return to the field and make a statement. After spending last year on the practice squad, Warrior has made the Ravens’ safety room quite crowded full of talent this offseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there will be very difficult decisions in the secondary."

It did not take Warrior long to find a new landing spot, though, as he is headed to Seattle to join up with former teammate Darrell Taylor. 

While the Seahawks are deep in the back end of the defense as well, Warrior could still play a vital part of the depth due to existing injuries. 

“With Ryan Neal (oblique) and Tre Brown (knee) nursing injuries and their statuses for the season opener up in the air, the Seahawks could need additional reinforcements in the secondary in the short term If one of those players lands on injured reserve,” Corbin Smith of Seahawks Maven writes. “Warrior could fill the void on special teams and provide depth at multiple positions.”

