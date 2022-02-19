Former Vols Standout Smith Takes Coaching Job at Local High School

After helping lead Powell High School (Tenn.) to a state championship as an offensive coordinator, Josh Jones was hired as the next head coach at Bearden High School.

Since taking over for the Bulldogs, Jones, who is widely-respected, has assembled an all-star coaching staff, including his most recent announcement.

On Friday, Jones announced that former Tennessee standout wide receiver Josh Smith will be joining his staff at Bearden as wide receivers coach.

During his time at Tennessee, Smith hauled in 63 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns.

One of Smith's biggest plays during his time at Tennessee came in 2015 against Georgia when he caught a pass across the middle from Josh Dobbs and raced to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown which helped the Vols overcome a 24-3 first half deficit.

Following is career at Tennessee, Smith signed with the Saints in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

The move to Bearden will be a return to the Knoxville-area prep scenes, as he was a standout at Christian Academy of Knoxville before enrolling at Tennessee.

During his time at CAK, Smith hauled in over 4,000 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns.

Former Tennessee Director of Player Development, Patrick Abernathy, will also be taking the defensive coordinator role at Bearden.