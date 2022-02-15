Former Vols WR Announces Transfer Destination

Andison Coby was a late addition to the 2021 class, as he signed with the Vols after Jeremy Pruitt was fired and he was recruited to Knoxville by Tee Martin and Joe Osovet.

Last month Coby announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after appearing in in five games this past fall, but he only hauled in one reception.

Now, Coby has announced his intentions to transfer to Western Michigan.

During his initial recruitment to Tennessee, the former junior college prospect only other offers were Arkansas State and Western Kentucky, but he saw increased interests from Group of Five programs this time around in the transfer portal.

Coby was one of the more promising younger receivers in the room in Knoxville, but he needed more time develop if he was going to make an impact on Rocky Top, and he ultimately chose to move down to the G5 level and attempt to make an impact there.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Broncos.