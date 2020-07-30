Just In: AD Fulmer Issues Statement on Conference Only Schedule

On Thursday evening, the SEC officially announced that they would move to a conference-only schedule — sending shock waves throughout the College Football world. The SEC is the 4th power-5 conference to announce an all-conference schedule, leaving only the Big-12 with no modifications to its season. Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer issued a statement in regards to the conference’s decision as well.

Fulmer praised the SEC’s leadership in the short statement, and reemphasized that their decision was not taken lightly. “A tremendous amount of thought and discussion went into making what we believe is a responsible decision on scheduling format, and it's exciting to be making progress toward competition,” wrote the former Tennessee head football coach. “Our student-athletes and coaches are working hard to prepare while prioritizing health and safety. There are still several logistical unknowns, but we appreciate Vol Nation being patient and sticking with us as we continue to work through these unique circumstances.”

Fulmer also touched on how the university would handle fan attendance in games. The Tennessee legend made it clear that safety was his utmost concern, but at the same time no decision had been reached yet. “Our next important reference point is a decision on capacity at Neyland Stadium,” wrote Fulmer. “We plan to coordinate with state and local officials on gameday attendance, understanding that potential limitations could change from week to week once the season begins. This underscores the importance of the public practicing healthy habits statewide. We've been working through plans for several different capacity scenarios and ticket allocation strategies and aim to communicate specifics once details are finalized.”

Fulmer concluded his statement by announcing that no decision had been reached in regards to other fall sports, but the conference will continue to address them in the near future. As things stand right now, Tennessee’s first game of the 2020-21 season will come against the Florida Gators in Neyland Stadium — with a date not yet being announced. With the exception of Tennessee’s non-conference opponents — Charlotte, Oklahoma, Furman, and Troy — their schedule will stay the same; only adding Ole Miss and LSU to create a 10-game schedule.