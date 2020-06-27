Fulmer Remains Optimistic on Season; Encourages Fans to Take Precautions

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has not taken a back seat when it comes to addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic, or his role in flattening the curve of cases in the United States. Fulmer has consistently been one of leading voices around the College Football landscape calling for precautions to keep players, coaches, and fans safe as we approach the start of the season — which is currently set to begin on September 5th against the Charlotte 49ers.

However, Fulmer took things to the next level on Thursday afternoon when he took to Twitter to spread the word of precautions that Vol Fans could take in order to slow the spread of the highly contagious infection that attacks the respiratory system. “Everyone keeps asking me if we’re going to have football with fans this season,” wrote the former National Championship winning head coach. “Truth is, Vol fans statewide can help determine that outcome. From now, through kickoff. Masks are a must.” The tweet, which was published on June 25th, was accompanied by a graphic which showed a step-by-step timeline on how fans of the Big Orange can help insure that football will happen in the Volunteer State. “1.) Obtain a Mask, 2.) Wear every time you go out, 3.) Slow the spread, 4.) Be at Neyland on September 5th.”

https://twitter.com/phillipfulmer/status/1276247542351585281?s=21

Fulmer’s call to action directed towards Vol Fans comes at a time of uncertainty for the College Football community. With cases on the rise, many have again become skeptical that a season will even occur, as multiple outbreaks have surfaced at various programs throughout the country over the last two weeks. One of which is at Clemson — a College Football powerhouse which has won multiple national titles over the last few years — where an unbelievable 37 football players have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. What makes the situation even scarier is that Clemson is by no means the only university facing an outbreak among student athletes, as other programs are facing the exact same thing. Kansas State, Alabama, Ohio State, and many others have all had players test positive — even Tennessee has not been exempt from the pandemic, as they have had two men’s basketball players be infected.

Despite the large sense of anxiety among the public, Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said that he fully plans to have fans in the stands during the fall. “We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there,” said Fulmer. “If we don’t, we’re in trouble. It’s easier to adjust down than adjust up… bend the curve back down, and we can all participate if we want to.” Fulmer isn’t alone in his hope for full stadiums this fall. The University of Iowa’s Director of Athletics, Gary Barta, said last month that he would plan to have full stadiums on Saturdays, and many others across the country are planning on doing the same.

The simple truth is that most College Football programs across the country — especially smaller ones that are outside the 5 major conferences — can’t afford to not have fans in the stands for the football season. If they were to miss out on ticket sales, many Universities would have no choice but to cut other sports, and unfortunately, some already have been forced to. For most programs, Football is the main source of bringing in finances, when you cut out ticket sales you’d have to squint to see a way some athletic departments can continue to run.

Tennessee’s season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th, when the Vols’ will (hopefully) take on the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. However, the beginning of the College Football season is scheduled to begin on August 29th — when a few teams will kick things off for the very unusual 2020-21 season.