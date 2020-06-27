Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Fulmer Remains Optimistic on Season; Encourages Fans to Take Precautions

Volunteer Country Staff

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has not taken a back seat when it comes to addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic, or his role in flattening the curve of cases in the United States. Fulmer has consistently been one of leading voices around the College Football landscape calling for precautions to keep players, coaches, and fans safe as we approach the start of the season — which is currently set to begin on September 5th against the Charlotte 49ers.

However, Fulmer took things to the next level on Thursday afternoon when he took to Twitter to spread the word of precautions that Vol Fans could take in order to slow the spread of the highly contagious infection that attacks the respiratory system. “Everyone keeps asking me if we’re going to have football with fans this season,” wrote the former National Championship winning head coach. “Truth is, Vol fans statewide can help determine that outcome. From now, through kickoff. Masks are a must.” The tweet, which was published on June 25th, was accompanied by a graphic which showed a step-by-step timeline on how fans of the Big Orange can help insure that football will happen in the Volunteer State. “1.) Obtain a Mask, 2.) Wear every time you go out, 3.) Slow the spread, 4.) Be at Neyland on September 5th.”

https://twitter.com/phillipfulmer/status/1276247542351585281?s=21

Fulmer’s call to action directed towards Vol Fans comes at a time of uncertainty for the College Football community. With cases on the rise, many have again become skeptical that a season will even occur, as multiple outbreaks have surfaced at various programs throughout the country over the last two weeks. One of which is at Clemson — a College Football powerhouse which has won multiple national titles over the last few years — where an unbelievable 37 football players have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. What makes the situation even scarier is that Clemson is by no means the only university facing an outbreak among student athletes, as other programs are facing the exact same thing. Kansas State, Alabama, Ohio State, and many others have all had players test positive — even Tennessee has not been exempt from the pandemic, as they have had two men’s basketball players be infected.

Despite the large sense of anxiety among the public, Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said that he fully plans to have fans in the stands during the fall. “We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there,” said Fulmer. “If we don’t, we’re in trouble. It’s easier to adjust down than adjust up… bend the curve back down, and we can all participate if we want to.” Fulmer isn’t alone in his hope for full stadiums this fall. The University of Iowa’s Director of Athletics, Gary Barta, said last month that he would plan to have full stadiums on Saturdays, and many others across the country are planning on doing the same.

The simple truth is that most College Football programs across the country — especially smaller ones that are outside the 5 major conferences — can’t afford to not have fans in the stands for the football season. If they were to miss out on ticket sales, many Universities would have no choice but to cut other sports, and unfortunately, some already have been forced to. For most programs, Football is the main source of bringing in finances, when you cut out ticket sales you’d have to squint to see a way some athletic departments can continue to run.

Tennessee’s season is currently scheduled to begin on September 5th, when the Vols’ will (hopefully) take on the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. However, the beginning of the College Football season is scheduled to begin on August 29th — when a few teams will kick things off for the very unusual 2020-21 season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Atlanta Elite Underclassmen Camp

Live Updates: Atlanta Elite Underclassmen Camp

Matthew Ray

Preview: Tennessee Prospects, Top Targets Set to Compete in Elite Underclassmen Showcase

Preview: Tennessee Prospects, Top Targets Set to Compete in Elite Underclassmen Showcase

Matthew Ray

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through the End of August

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through the End of August

Volunteer Country Staff

Fulmer Comments on Vols Potentially Wearing Black Uniforms in 2020

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has stated on numerous occasions that he is a traditionalist when it comes to uniforms, but that hasn’t stopped him from giving his thoughts on the Vols’ plans to wear black jerseys against Kentucky in support of the Black Lives Matter movement...

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Volunteermike

Vols Trey Smith and Cade Mays Named Pre-Season All-Americans

Trey Smith and Cade Mays have been selected as pre-season All-Americans for the 2020 season

Matthew Ray

Just In: 49ers Officially Sign Jauan Jennings to Four-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings has received his official rookie contract with the 49ers

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Ranked as the SEC's Most Undervalued Team in 2020

As Jeremy Pruitt walked to midfield to congratulate Georgia State head coach Shawn Eliott on his stunning victory over the Volunteers, it was unlikely that he — or anyone else in Neyland Stadium — thought that there was a way to salvage the season. In fact, after the Vols would go on to lose three of their next four football games, most Tennessee fans began to feel the deep sense of melancholy that they had grown all too familiar with over the last decade...

Volunteer Country Staff

Returning Player Profile: Ty Chandler

As one of the nation’s top recruits, Ty Chandler was heavily pursued by some of the most prestigious College Football programs in the country. 247Sports rated Chandler as a 4-star recruit...

Volunteer Country Staff

National Analyst Predicts Tennessee Will Have One of the Nation’s Top Offensive Lines

Just a few short years ago, hope was scarce around Rocky Top. Tennessee had just finished its 2017 football season, a year which would forever be recalled as the worst season in the history of Volunteer Football. The 2017 Vols, lead by then-head coach Butch Jones, had done what no other team in Tennessee history had done: lose 8 football games in a single season...

Volunteer Country Staff

Matthew Butler Sees Artis Exceeding Expectations, Freshmen Growing into Program

Matthew Butler shares his thoughts on AJ Artis as Strength Coach and the fast-rising freshmen

Volunteer Country Staff