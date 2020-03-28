Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Tennessee Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer, took to Twitter this morning to urge members of the community to practice social distancing. Fulmer’s brief message can be seen below.

Times are hard for Americans right now, and as this pandemic wages on, more and more Americans want to see life return to normal. Sports has been an outlet for many people for many years, but now even they are gone. Fulmer is using his platform as Athletic Director to attempt to reach anyone out there who may not be abiding the guidelines sent down by the Government. If he reaches one person, he could save the lives of many.

Featured image via Douglas DeFelice USA Today Sports