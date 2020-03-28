Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer, took to Twitter this morning to urge members of the community to practice social distancing. Fulmer’s brief message can be seen below. 

Times are hard for Americans right now, and as this pandemic wages on, more and more Americans want to see life return to normal. Sports has been an outlet for many people for many years, but now even they are gone. Fulmer is using his platform as Athletic Director to attempt to reach anyone out there who may not be abiding the guidelines sent down by the Government. If he reaches one person, he could save the lives of many. 

Featured image via Douglas DeFelice USA Today Sports 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Vols add quality grad transfer in Anosike

Sacred Heart’s EJ Anosike announces Tennessee is his graduate transfer destination

Brandon Martin

Get to know 2020 Signee: Four-star LB Martavius French

2020 Tennessee LB signee Martavius French talks about who he is off the field.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Martin Tasked with Revamping Young Receiver Room

A look at Tee Martin's tenure on Rocky Top, and what is ahead for his receiver room

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Jeadyn Lukus reacts to Tennessee offer

Tennessee coaches Chris Weinke and Derrick Ansley extended an offer to an elite defensive back in Jeadyn Lukus

Matthew Ray

Vol DB Target backs off of Florida Commitment

Kamar Wilcoxson has backed off of his Florida commitment. Several other schools are looking to make a move.

Matthew Ray

Get to know 2020 Four-Star WR Signee Jalin Hyatt

Four-star 2020 WR Signee Jalin Hyatt answers off field questions, and he has a strong message for Tennessee fans.

Matthew Ray

Davis earns AP All-American honorable mention

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis earned AP All-American honorable mention for her performance throughout the 2019-20 season.

Cory Sanning

Vols offer top-100 wide receiver

Tennessee made an offer to four-star prospect Jaleel Skinner on Thursday, catching the South Carolina native by surprise.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee loses Fitzgerald to the NFL

Tennessee strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald is leaving the program to take a position with the New York Giants, according to reports.

Cory Sanning

Taylor places in Hanson’s Top 100 Big Board

Former Tennessee football standout Darrell Taylor earned a spot in SI’s Top 100 Big Board for this year’s NFL Draft.

Cory Sanning