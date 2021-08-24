Gallery: Photos From Practice No.17 of Vols Fall Camp

Tennessee returned to the practice field yet again on Tuesday morning, although the practice was closed to the media, as are the remaining practices this week. However, the UTAD communications department provided photos from today's practice courtesy of Andrew Ferguson. We have compiled them into to a gallery below.

Tennessee is now just nine days away from its season-opener against Bowling Green, and Josh Heupel discussed the state of his program yesterday.

"As a coach, you're never where you want to be," Heupel said. "As a coach, you always see the things that you've got to continue to improve on. I love this team's effort and energy. The way that they've learned how to approach walking up the stairs and going to meetings and being consistent in those competitive behaviors that you've got to have. During the course of training camp, throughout the summer, throughout spring ball, we've gotten better. I think about the first day of full pads in spring ball and where we are today, we've continued to grow. We are unfinished, and you're always continuing to push forward, but I like this group of guys. They care about themselves and their teammates. They care about representing the state of Tennessee the right way."

There will still be plenty of more questions to answer over the next few days, including publicly announcing a starting quarterback.

"No decisions have been made," Heupel said. "Those guys have been great, continue to compete. We'll see where we are here at the end of this week."

Regardless, these questions will sort themselves out over the next week.