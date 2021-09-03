Game Balls: Bowling Green Edition

Tennessee has secured its first win of the Josh Heupel era after defeating Bowling Green on Thursday night. The Vols clicked at times and struggled at others, but overall they handled a lesser opponent to get their first win of the season. As always, we give out our game ball for the best performance.

Offense

The running back duo of Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small flashed what we have heard about all off-season, and they earned the offensive game balls. Both guys scored and went over 100 yards on the ground, and they ran well all night long as a one-two punch. One of the other aspects that stood out tonight was the fact that they passed protected well. This is an area that Tennessee struggled mightily under Jeremy Pruitt, but both of these guys were impressive in this phase of the game tonight. Joe Milton added two scores on the ground and threw for one, but the Vols running backs were the focal point down the stretch.

Defense

Defensively, Tennessee used a lot of rotations and combinations, but two players that consistently flashed were Tyler Baron and Theo Jackson When the Vols needed a disruption, Baron made a play. Another aspect of his game that stood out was his three-down versatility. On more than one occasion, Baron dropped into coverage and used his length to disrupt the Bowling Green passing angles. Baron started his sophomore campaign on the right foot. Jackson won the starting spot at the star position and he did not disappoint. He had multiple pass breakups, and he was all over the field in run support making double-digit tackles. The super senior will look to build on his strong fall camp and first game performance.

Special Teams

Chase McGrath nailed a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Vols, as there was not a ton of special teams action in this one. Tennessee purposely kicked it short in kickoff situations to work on this phase, and the Vols were successful for Mike Ekeler overall it was a nice day for the entire unit, but McGrath's field goal will earn him the game ball.