Game Balls: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee scored the most points any team has all year against the vaunted Georgia defense, but the Vols fell to the No. 1 ranked Bulldog defense 41-17. However, the Vols had some bright spots in the loss, and three of the top Tennessee performers in the loss are below.

Offense: Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman continued his breakout year for Tennessee with 10 catches for 200 yards and a late touchdown on 12 targets in Saturday night's matchup. Tillman made big plays on a fourth-down conversion in the third quarter and had a 51-yard catch on the sideline early in the fourth. Late in the fourth quarter, when the game was out of balance, the junior caught a 53-yard reception on the sideline and an eventual 12-yard touchdown from Joe Milton.

Tillman now has 46 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns this season, leading his team in yards and catches and tying Velus Jones Jr. for the lead in touchdowns with six.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native's physicality makes him one of the best options for quarterback Hendon Hooker week in and week out. Despite the loss, Tillman was a bright spot for the Vols' offense with an 83% catch rate, earning him the offensive game ball.

Tillman's 200 yards far exceed his previous career-high of 152 against Alabama in Week eight, and Tillman's 725 yards on the year beat his combined freshman and sophomore season totals by 601 yards.

Defense: Byron Young

The first year Vol has been solid for Tennessee since making his debut in Week 3 against Tennessee Tech. Coming into Saturday night's bout with the Bulldogs, Young had 31 tackles, seven TFLs and three-and-a-half sacks. Against Georgia, Young tacked on two tackles and a sack to his season totals.

Young was in Georgia's backfield pressuring quarterback Stetson Bennett IV on multiple occasions, adding one quarterback hit to his game totals.

The JuCo transfer junior's sack against the Bulldogs marks his third in two weeks, meaning three of his season total of four-and-a-half have occurred in the past two games. (See tweets below)

Young continues to be a force for Tennessee's pass rush. The Georgetown, South Carolina, native is likely to get plenty of playing time against South Alabama and Vanderbilt in the season's final two weeks.

Special Teams: Paxton Brooks

Paxton Brooks was called on for four Tennessee punts against Georgia and averaged 45 yards per boot, ending with 180 punt yards. Brooks pinned the Bulldogs inside the 20 one time in the Vols loss.

Brooks's usage fell victim to game script in the second half once his team was trailing the number one team in the country by a sizable point total, but the senior delivered for the Vols on Saturday night. The Ray Guy Award Watch List member continued his solid season, which has seen the South Carolina native average 44.8 yards per punt on 36 boots.

