Game Balls: Tennessee-Kentucky

Tennessee went to Lexington to take down the No.18 Kentucky Wildcats in a game that turned into a shootout on a cold Saturday night. The VR2 on SI staff gifts game balls to the players who had an outstanding performance.

Offensive Game Ball- Hendon Hooker

Hooker had another highly efficient game and his Tennessee-high in passing yards, which he actually exceeded in the first half. Hooker went on to exceed his career-high of 311 yards with 316 yards. He continued to be an efficient downfield passer and was effective in the run game when his number was called. He did contribute to a costly fumble due to a poor mesh point with Jabari Small in the first half. Hooker's statline was gaudy otherwise, as he continues to prove that he is the answer at the quarterback position for the Vols. Hooker finished the night 15-20 for 316 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Hooker's four touchdowns moved his total to 21 on the season, which moved him into tenth all-time in single-season touchdown passes.

Defensive Game Ball- Alontae Taylor

Tennessee did not have a good night on the defensive side of the football, but Alontae Taylor had one of his better games as a Vol. A 56-yard pick-six late in the third quarter was the break Tennessee needed. Taylor added another four tackles, and one of those was key in the first half to keep the Kentucky receiver in the field of play and forced the Wildcats to use a timeout. Aaron Beasley, Jeremy Banks, and Theo Jackson all deserve a mention as they had double-digit tackles.

Special Teams Game Ball- Chase McGrath

McGrath hit a 43-yard field goal at the end of the first half that proved pivotal to Tennessee. The Vols stole the momentum going into the second half thanks to McGrath drilling the ball through the uprights. McGrath would miss a field goal later in the game, but his first-half field goal proved to be the difference.

