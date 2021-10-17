Game Balls: Tennessee-Ole Miss

In Tennessee's loss against Ole Miss, the Vols defense came to play, and the offense had a second half surge, but Matt Corral and Ole Miss walked away with a victory after Tennessee could not catch a break at the end. On the penultimate drive for Tennessee, a fourth-down conversion to Jacob Warren would have moved the chains with about one minute left, and the Vols had all three timeouts, set up with a solid chance to take the lead in the final minute. But he was ruled short. And it was Ole Miss ball.

After an uproar from the fans that saw several water bottles, pieces of food and disposable vapes among many other things get chunked from the stands to the grass of Shields-Watkins Field, Ole Miss' final drive did not go anywhere, and Tennessee used all three of their timeouts to get the ball back with 54 seconds left.

On Tennessee's final drive, the ball was moved down field to the 20-yard-line via Hendon Hooker, but no. 5 paid the price. Hooker had to exit the game with an apparent injury, leaving the game in the hands of Joe Milton. Milton could not find the end zone in the final plays, and the Rebels walked away victors.

Despite the loss, there are positives to be taken away from all three phases of the game, and the three players below bring that hope to life.

The three players that earned game balls from the VR2 staff are below:

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Through the first half, Hendon Hooker had not had success on the ground, having negative yardage due having been sacked four times.

The second half saw Hooker flip the script of the game and rush for over 100 yards. Hooker's final rushing line led the Vols with 23 carries for 108 yards and a score. Hooker was fairly efficient through the air as well, completing 17 of 26 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.

Hooker was the beacon of light for the Vols in the second half, especially in the final stages of the game when fans in Neyland were clinging on to hope for a miraculous game-winning drive.

An injury prevented Hooker from having the chance to play the final two plays that were key in the Vols' chances of coming back, but the transfer senior did all he could in the final drive and set his team up with a chance to win.

Hooker's rushing performance and fighting nature earn him the offensive game ball, and the injury will be something to monitor for Tennessee's star quarterback.

Honorable Mention: Cedric Tillman (7 receptions 84 yards 1 touchdown)

Defense: Jeremy Banks

The best part about Tennessee as a whole against Ole Miss was the defense. Mississippi only averaged five yards per play and scored four touchdowns, one of which was from a 10-yard drive due to a Tennessee muffed punt.

A key reason for Tennessee's defensive success was linebacker Jeremy Banks. Banks led the team with a total of 15 tackles, nine of them being solo and two for a loss along with a sack.

In Juwan Mitchell's absence, Banks has stepped up for the Volunteer defense, and he did it again against the Rebels.

Banks was everywhere for the Tennessee defense on Saturday night, and while Corral picked apart Tennessee with his legs, mostly on scrambles, Banks did a great job leading the unit and holding the potent Rebel offense to only 231 passing yards and 84 rushing yards outside of Corral's line on the ground.

Tennessee ultimately lost, but the defense should hold their head high, especially for their second half performance.

Banks will look to continue to be a force for Tennessee as the next three weeks feature tough tests in Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia.

Honorable Mention: Matthew Butler (2 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Special Teams: Paxton Brooks

Tennessee's special teams got off to an awful start on Saturday night with a muffed punt from Velus Jones Jr.

While there were never any splash plays for Mike Ekeler's unit during the rest of Saturday night's game, Tennessee punter Paxton Brooks had himself a night.

Brooks was called on for six punts, and he finished with a total 261 booted yards, along with five of the six landing inside the 20 and two going for 50+.

Brooks' strong performance in an underrated area of football earn him the special teams game ball.

Tennessee will take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.