Game Balls: Tennessee-Pitt

Things did not go Tennessee's way today as Pitt handled the Vols in the first edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, but we still hand out game balls to individual player performances in each phase of the game.

Offense

Tennessee scored 34 points today against Pitt, but it was not enough to find the win. Hendon Hooker led the Vols after Joe Milton went down with an injury, but Hooker had a couple of turnovers himself. Still, QB played improved with him, and he got the ball to his weapons, and one of those weapons earned the offensive game ball today. Jacob Warren became a focal point for Tennessee's offense in the second half. Warren led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and he hauled in a touchdown for a final line of 5-55-1.

Defense

Once again, Tyler Baron and Theo Jackson showed out. Both guys had huge days for the Vols, but Jackson brings home the honors for today's game. He was all over the field, and his statline reflected that. He had 11 total tackles, including two for a loss, a sack, and a quarterback hurry. He added another pass break up to go along with the impressive day running sideline to sideline and dropping into coverage.

Special Teams

Mike Ekeler's unit had a great day today, and true freshman Christian Charles shined for the unit. He blocked a punt, pressured another, and had a couple of assists on special teams tackles.