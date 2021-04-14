Garner: Vols DL ‘Had Best Practice They’ve Had All Spring’

Rodney Garner inherited a veteran-laden defensive line unit. While that is good in several ways, it can also be challenging as a coach has to help them break bad or old habits from the previous coach and teach new techniques and philosophies while trying to keep up with the day-to-day.

Garner's position group struggled during the team setting at Saturday's open practice, as the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. During the portions of practice open to media this spring, Garner has been highly intense or "full metal" as he calls it, demanding perfection from his group. Today, Garner saw something from the unit he has yet to see this spring.

"Actually, today, I thought we took a step forward," Garner said during the opening of his post-practice media availability. "I look forward to going up there and watching the film and seeing if that is true. I really thought today was the best practice they've had all spring. If that is the case and we can come out here and build on that Thursday, then build on that Saturday, then we will be trending in the right direction."

Later in the press conference, Garner was asked what was different about today's outcome than the others.

"I'll be honest with you," Garner said. "I thought the guys came out today with great focus. I'll be honest with you. I was worried—I really was. We had a few of guys down, nicked up, and I wasn't really didn't know what to expect. I was ready to go out there and have to be full metal."

"The guys showed up. They came to work and executed from period one all the way through period twenty-five. I just saw them take a step. After practice, we called them up, and we talked about it; I told them, 'doesn't it feel good when you are doing it the right way, and you make those stride, and you start to feel those little bits of confidence and start to execute the calls Coach (Tim) Banks is making. When we do execute it, we are having some success with what we are calling.' You know, just getting them to buy in, and when they have that success, I think it is going to carry over."

"I am looking forward to grading the film tonight," Garner concluded. "We meet with them in the morning at seven, so I hope the film looks similar to some things that I saw, but we will find out here shortly."