Former Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden Released by New York Giants

Every year NFL teams face the difficult decision of which players to cut in order to create their 80-man roster. With deadlines looming on the horizon, fans have seen a multitude of players waived over the last few days; several of which being Tennessee alumni. The first former Vols to be released came from the Seahawks, when former tight end Domnick Wood-Anderson and defensive lineman Kahil McKenzie were removed from the program’s roster. Linebackers Daniel Bituli and Jordan Williams, in addition to tight ends Ethan Wolf and Alex Ellis were also released from their teams recently.

Former Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, who is a fan favorite among Vol Fans, became the latest graduate of the program to be released by an NFL team on Sunday, when the New York Giants cut him — along with 7 other players — from their roster. The former defensive back originally started his career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, which drafted him in the 3rd Round of the 2018 Draft.

Despite Carolina picking the Tennessee product due to his versatility on the defensive side of the ball, his time as a Panther did not go well by any stretch of the imagination. He was featured in a viral video which depicted him unleashing a massive tackle on one of his teammates during a practice within the first few months of his time with the team. Many fans rushed to the safety’s defense, arguing that Gaulden was giving his all during practice, while others criticized him for injuring his own teammate in a ‘meaningless’ practice secession.

He played 24 match-ups in silver and blue before being released 9 games into the season last year. During his final game as a Panther, he accidentally collided with punt returner Daniel Moore leading to a Saints fumble recovery, and would later get into a small altercation with an opposing player prompting an unnecessary roughness penalty. After being released by Carolina, the former Vol would sign with New York, but now finds himself without a team again.

Tennessee fans remember Gaulden for his junior season in which he led the Volunteers’ defense. Despite the team having its worst season in school history, leading to the termination of coach Butch Jones, Gaulden earned 65 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and an interception. With his upside, it is very much a possibility that Gaulden could find himself playing on Sunday’s again someday, but for now, he is joining countless other players in beginning another search for a home in the NFL.