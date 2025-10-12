Georgia Linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper on Tennessee Visit: “The Best College Experience I’ve Ever Had”
Troup County (GA) linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper is only a junior, but he’s already on the radar of several major programs nationwide. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, the Class of 2027 standout has been a force off the edge this season, racking up 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 7 quarterback hurries.
Culpepper recently made his first visit to Knoxville, and the experience left a big impression.
“The die-hard fans and the good energy they bring,” Culpepper said. “It was more than what I expected. I always heard about Knoxville, but I had never been. It was the best college experience I’ve ever had.”
The trip gave Culpepper a closer look at Tennessee’s coaching staff, facilities, and the environment that defines Volunteer football. He said the connection with the coaches stood out from the start.
“They were great, and you can tell they have a great future for their program as a whole,” Culpepper said. “Shout out to Coach Robinson — he got me to come to Tennessee and welcomed me when I arrived.”
Tennessee’s defensive staff has worked to build relationships with young prospects early, and for Culpepper, that personal touch made a difference. He also believes his skill set fits the Volunteers’ defensive system well.
“I would love to become a valuable part of the Volunteers,” he said. “I see myself as a great fit.”
When asked about Tennessee’s facilities, Culpepper didn’t hesitate to praise the setup and atmosphere around Neyland Stadium.
“It looks like a great facility and it holds a lot of fans,” he said. “It felt great — not a lot of people get that experience.”
While the Volunteers made a strong impression, Culpepper noted that his recruitment remains wide open, with visits planned to Alabama and Syracuse.
“The community and being able to further my education are the most important things for me,” he said.
Culpepper has modeled his game after NFL stars Maxx Crosby, DeMarvion Overshown, and Micah Parsons, three players known for their speed, motor, and versatility. This offseason, he’s focusing on improving his speed, size, and strength as he continues to develop into one of the Southeast’s top young edge defenders.
Tennessee’s recruiting strategy under Josh Heupel continues to blend energy, connection, and player development, and visits like Culpepper’s show that the message is reaching elite underclassmen.
Culpepper said he left Knoxville motivated and impressed, noting that the experience gave him a glimpse of what life could look like at one of college football’s most passionate programs.