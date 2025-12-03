Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 OL Edward Baker Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.



The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 OL Edward Baker.



You can never have too many offensive linemen in the game of football, especially when playing in the brutal SEC. Baker plays tackle for his high school program but could potentially be a plug and play guy at the next level.



A good utility lineman is essentially an ace in the hole in terms of football.

BIO

Edward Baker | Edward Baker/Instagram

Edward Baker



St. Frances Academy



Offensive Lineman



6-foot-4, 335-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Edward Baker | Edward Baker/Instagram

Offered: October 19, 2024



Committed: June 27, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025



The signing of Baker seals a relationship that has been solid from the beginning. It seemed at any given time, Baker would let it be known that the Vols were a top school, and it didn't take long for that to become "The" top school.



Glen Elarbee and Kevin Pendleton prioritized Baker early and brought the prize home.





Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_

Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden

More Vols News