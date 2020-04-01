Get to Know Tennessee's 2020 Signees: Two-Sport Star Reginald Perry

6'6", 300lbs defensive lineman Reginald Perry of Fairfield Preparatory Academy committed and signed with Jeremy Pruitt's program in December during the early signing period. Perry is a two-sport star at Fairfield, and he recently brought home Alabama's Class 5A Mr. Basketball award. Perry took time with VR2 on SI to discuss who he is off the field in this Q & A.

Question- What is your Favorite Food?

Reginald's answer- Chicken Alfredo or Lemon Pepper Wings.

Question- What is your favorite video game?

Reginald's answer- 2K, Madden, or Fortnite.

(It should come as no surprise that Perry has basketball and football games on his list, as talented as he is with both sports.)

Question- Who is your sports role model?

Reginald's Answer- Mario Addison

Question- What is your favorite movie?

Reginald's answer- Police Academy

Question- What is your favorite weight room lift?

Reginald's answer- Dead Lift

Question- What is one thing people should know about Reginald Perry?

Reginald's answer- One thing you should know about me is that I am a cool, friendly, and funny guy.

Below is a tweet from Perry’s senior night in basketball.