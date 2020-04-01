Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Get to Know Tennessee's 2020 Signees: Two-Sport Star Reginald Perry

Matthew Ray

6'6", 300lbs defensive lineman Reginald Perry of Fairfield Preparatory Academy committed and signed with Jeremy Pruitt's program in December during the early signing period. Perry is a two-sport star at Fairfield, and he recently brought home Alabama's Class 5A Mr. Basketball award. Perry took time with VR2 on SI to discuss who he is off the field in this Q&A. 

Question- What is your Favorite Food?

Reginald's answer- Chicken Alfredo or Lemon Pepper Wings.

Question- What is your favorite video game?

Reginald's answer- 2K, Madden, or Fortnite. 

(It should come as no surprise that Perry has basketball and football games on his list, as talented as he is with both sports.)

Question- Who is your sports role model?

Reginald's Answer- Mario Addison

Question- What is your favorite movie?

Reginald's answer- Police Academy

Question- What is your favorite weight room lift?

Reginald's answer- Dead Lift

Question- What is one thing people should know about Reginald Perry?

Reginald's answer- One thing you should know about me is that I am a cool, friendly, and funny guy. 

Below is a tweet from Perry’s senior night in basketball.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: In-State Receiver Merrill Talks Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Walker Merrill talks about his decision to commit to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Ray

Elite Peach State Receiver 'feels like top priority' for Vols, breaks down recruitment

Julian Nixon talks about his overall recruitment, interest in Tennessee, and decision timeline

Matthew Ray

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols Getting All-Around Receiver in Brentwood's Walker Merrill

Walker Merrill chooses Tennessee over Duke, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, and Others

Brandon Martin

Instant Reaction: Why Walker Merrill is a Key Piece to Tennessee's 2021 Class

Matt Ray and Brandon Martin breakdown what Walker Merrill brings to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class

Brandon Martin

Four-Star, In-State RB Growing Relationship with Vols, details recruitment

Tennessee is in on 2022 RB Jordan James. He breaks down his recruitment here.

Matthew Ray

Vols Add Late Addition to 2020 Class in Edge Rusher Gaddy

Tennessee has added an interesting prospect from the 2020 class to their ranks

Brandon Martin

North Carolina Speedster Details Commitment to Tennessee

Jaylen Wright breaks down his decision to commitment to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright

Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright from North Carolina

Brandon Martin

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85