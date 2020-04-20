Volunteer Country
Watch: Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Crashes Tennessee Online Class

Matthew Ray

Everyone is familiar with the Jon Gruden rumors or 'Grumors' from Tennessee's most recent coaching search. While those rumors never materialized, Gruden is still a fan of the University, which he reiterated while crashing an online class today.

Gruden singled out Tennessee running back Ty Chandler during the call, asking him if he had his notes. Gruden is now spending his time preparing for the NFL Draft, where it is possible he could take a couple of Tennessee players if the cards fall right. You can watch the full video below:

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Four-Star In-state ATH Tray Curry talks Vols, Recent Top Schools List

Matthew Ray

Report: Former Vol McKenzie Joins Seahawks

Former Tennessee Volunteer Khalil McKenzie has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Brandon Martin

Five Sophomores Who Could Have Breakout Seasons in 2020

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Unveils New Podcast 'The Slice' with Star LB Henry To'oto'o

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Chaney's Offense Poised for Vertical Attack in 2020

A look at Jim Chaney in this coach's corner

Brandon Martin

Raider's GM Mike Mayock Believes Jason Witten is 'on Mount Rushmore' of Tight Ends

Matthew Ray

Watch: Peyton Manning Talks Sharing Advice with Joe Burrow, Which NFL Record He Would Like to See Him Break

Matthew Ray

Former Friday Night Tykes Star QB Lucas Coley Talks Recruitment, Tennessee

CJ Eldridge

The Three Biggest Storylines That Would Have Been Watched in Today's Scheduled Orange and White Game

Matthew Ray

