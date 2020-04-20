Watch: Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Crashes Tennessee Online Class

Everyone is familiar with the Jon Gruden rumors or 'Grumors' from Tennessee's most recent coaching search. While those rumors never materialized, Gruden is still a fan of the University, which he reiterated while crashing an online class today.

Gruden singled out Tennessee running back Ty Chandler during the call, asking him if he had his notes. Gruden is now spending his time preparing for the NFL Draft, where it is possible he could take a couple of Tennessee players if the cards fall right. You can watch the full video below: