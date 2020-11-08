SI.com
Volunteer Country
Guarantano Out for Remainder of Contest Against Arkansas with Head Injury

Matthew Ray

Jarrett Guarantano scrambled to attempt to pick-up a long 3rd down in the 3rd quarter for Tennessee, and he leaped and was hit in the head while landing. Guarantano will not return for the game, as he has served a head injury. Tennessee has turned to Brian Maurer for the past two drive, and he is 0-2 to this point with two almost interceptions.

It is unclear how Tennessee will approach the final 15 minutes of the game. Maurer and Bailey swapped reps throughout the week, so it is possible that we see Bailey later in this game as Tennessee currently trails by 10 in the 4th quarter.

Football

