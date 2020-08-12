Vols QB Guarantano Named to Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Coming off of a season of ups and downs, Jarrett Guarantano has been named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

In 2019, Guarantano completed 152 passes in 257 attempts for 2,158 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He battled through multiple injuries and came off the bench for the Vols at times.

The press release states:

As with all aspects of our lives, COVID-19 has altered the sports world greatly. College football has played an integral role in the sports landscape in this country for more than 125 years, and we certainly hope that student athletes can safely return to the field this fall.

Whether college football games are played with or without fans in stadiums, we know that fans will be watching and cheering from their homes as intently as ever once games return.

As we anticipate a 2020 college football season, The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announce the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.

You can see the full list of candidates here.

Guarantano will look to cap his career at Tennessee on a positive note, and he has been one of the Vols outspoken leaders on the persistent of wanting to play in 2020.