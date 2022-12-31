Skip to main content

Halftime Thoughts: No.6 Tennessee-No.7 Clemson

Miami Gardens, Fla.-- Tennessee and Clemson are entrenched in a battle with half of the contest in the books. Following the first half, we share our halftime thoughts here. 

Joe Milton Delivers

Joe Milton was one of the main storylines coming into this game. With an early audition for the 2023 quarterback, Milton got right to work in the first half. He had a bad miss on a late drive, but overall, he was pretty dialed in and consistent with his decision-making and accuracy. He was 13-18 for 155 yards and a touchdown. 

Aaron Beasley Shines

Beasley was all over the field in the first half, something Tennessee will need more of in the second half. But Beasley made play after play to start this game. He was in Cade Klubnik's face multiple times, earning two sacks and playing well in pass coverage as well. 

Special Teams Miscues

Tennessee stuffed an early fake attempt, then Clemson proceeded to miss three field goals. The Vols allowed a long return, while Paxton Brooks also struggled with a couple of early punts. Special Teams was something the Vols emphasized early in the week at practice, so it is no surprise to see it playing a key role early on in this one. 

New Look Receiving Corps Makes Plays

Squirrel White had a massive half, as did Bru McCoy. For a group that lost an eventual top 150 draft pick and a Biletnikoff winner, Tennessee's skill players stepped up. Ramel Keyton had a few issues down the field, but the throws were highly contested, although Keyton could have reeled them in. This group also looked comfortable blocking on the perimeter in the run game. Clemson is certainly giving them credit as they have played almost every coverage imaginable to this point. 

Early OL Injuriesg Prove No Problem

Tennessee cannot afford long-standing OL issues in this game, but they did lose Gerald Mincey and Javontez Spraggins at different times. Both returned, but Tennessee was still able to protect Milton for the most part against a very talented front-seven. They need to keep Joe Milton upright in the second-half to continue to sustain success against the Tigers. 

