Halftime Thoughts: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

Tennessee leads LSU at the half. The Vols could not have scripted a more perfect start to the game, but LSU held at crucial points and has at least kept the game competitive heading into the half. Below are our halftime thoughts.

Special Teams Play Elite in First Half Despite Long Field Goal Miss

Tennessee made multiple special teams plays in the first half. Take your pick of how they made plays because it all happened. The Vols started with a scripted pooch kick that resulted in a fumble, followed by a quick touchdown. Chase McGrath nailed two field goals, but he did have the only blemish with a 50-yarder that hit off the upright. Dee Williams had a 58-yard return to inside the ten yard line of LSU. Paxton Brooks drilled a punt inside the five. Mike Ekeler is arguably the best special teams coordinator in America, and he proved why again in the first half.

Have to Hold Course Or This Will Get Interesting

LSU is not going away in this one. They slowed Tennessee's offense at times, and they had their chances in the first half. Tennessee cannot take its foot off the gas or this one will get interesting down the stretch. Tiger Stadium has remained loud during the first half, and the Tigers continue to show a lot of fight when they could have thrown the towel in after falling behind by 20 points.

Josh Heupel Is As Elite as it Gets as a Play-Caller

This was already known, but he was exceptional in the first half. He dialed up multiple plays that helped Tennessee extend drives or led to a score. The fourth down shovel pass was a great call, as was the bunched formation and jet sweep from under center to Bru McCoy to pick up another fourth down. He timed his shot plays well and Tennessee connected at times, but a couple of missed PI calls led to missed opportunity. Heupel dialed up three wide open plays to end the half and allowed Tennessee to get into range for a chip shot field goal.

Vol Missed Cedric Tillman in that Half

Tennessee had success offensively in that half, but it remains clear that Cedric Tillman is Hendon Hooker's comfort blanket. Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt both made plays, but LSU's DB's had their successes, too. With Tillman on the field there, the Vols would have been an even more tough out for the Tigers secondary. Ramel Keyton was steady, but Tillman's absence was noticeable at times, especially in third and medium, where he excels at being a big, physical target at the sticks.

Secondary Continues to Play Soft Coverage

Tennessee continues to play soft coverage until the opposing team gets closer to the red zone. It works at times, but it is very give and take, and it can appear frustrating to watch. Still, they feel comfortable with this the majority of the time. LSU has a talented receiver group, so Tennessee appears to be trying to limit this group and make LSU win another way. Either way, the Vols need more plays from this unit down the stretch.