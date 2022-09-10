Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Pitt

Tennessee and Pitt are entrenched in a high scoring battle through two quarters of play.

Unusually Slow Start For the Vols

Tennessee did not get off to an ideal start in this contest. Two three and outs is very unusual for the Vols, but they answered in a big way to close out the first quarter and start the second quarter. There is a lot of familiarity between these two staffs, so that certainly takes into account. Hendon Hooker did not look comfortable with his offensive line or reads early, and Pitt was giving the Vols some deceiving looks on the back end of the defense to complicate things. Overall, it was not the start most are used to, but the Vols still managed a score in the quarter and did not let Pitt bury them with momentum and somehow took a 21-17 lead into the half.

Defense Has to Stop Making Mental Errors

Call it what you will, but Tennessee's defense did not look awful as a whole in the first half. They forced a key interception and hammered Kedon Slovis on multiple occasions. It is the major mental errors that have to give. Jeremy Banks blew a coverage that led to a touchdown. Someone missed a gap assignment that led to a 75-yard touchdown run. You cannot do that against a team like Pitt. I felt like Bank's pressure were ideal but guys struggled in man coverage situations because of missteps.

Bru McCoy and Cedric Tillman Have Arrived

The talented duo looked great once the Vols offense got going. There is no doubt Tillman is Hooker's security blanket, but McCoy's physical presence is undeniable. He is a bruising presence on the edge. With eight minutes to go in the second quarter, Tillman had nine first half targets. The duo combined for 8 catches for 150 yards and touchdown.

Aaron Beasley, Kamal Hadden Flash Potential

Aaron Beasley flew around during the first half of this game. Tim Banks dialed up some big pressures on Kedon Slovis and Aaron Beasley was able to deliver. He spied Slovis a couple of times as well and prevented him from hurting the Vols with his legs. Solid first half for Beasley. Hadden had two really nice pass breakups. The first led to an interception in the end zone, while the other negated what looked a big play for the Vols. He got the start over Christian Charles at Corner, and he has made the most of it so far.

This Offense Can Go When It Has To

These aren't the kind of games that fans want to watch. No one wants to see their team get torched on defense and stall on offense early, but the Vols tempo on offense is undeniable and allows them to stay in the game even when they look like they are fading. Never sensed any panic or desperation from Tennessee in that half, and it allowed them to make a strong push once they settled in. Both coaches are willing to take chances to win this one because they know they are going to have to to win this thing.

Overall, it was not an ideal start, but the fight from this team is worth noting. They showed a lot of resiliency and take a lead into the half.