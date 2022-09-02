Halftime Thoughts: Vols With Big Lead Over Ball State

Tennessee asserted their dominance over Ball State early and often in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night, and the Big Orange lead the Cardinals 38-0 at halftime.

The Vols began the game in one of the best ways a head coach could possibly want.

Tennessee Starts Early

Ball State elected to receive the kickoff, and the Cardinals first play on offense was an interception from John Paddock to Tamarion McDonald. Mis-communication on the Ball State offense led to the pick and UT had great field position for their first offensive drive at the Cardinals 23-yard-line.

Hendon Hooker then found Jalin Hyatt for a 23-yard score for a quick and easy six points.

Hooker Continues to Excel Under No Pressure

Ball State struggled to put pressure on Hendon Hooker in the first half and the Vols star signal caller feasted.

Hooker went for two rushing touchdowns and added his second passing score late in the first half, finding Walker Merrill wide open while rotating left for Tennessee's fifth touchdown of the game.

The only score Hooker didn't account for in the first half was a five-yard rush from Jabari Small, who pushed the pile with his offensive linemen across the goal line.

In addition to Hooker being able to work seamlessly, his skill position players helped him out by playing really physical, especially Bru mcCoy who fought for yards on many occassions.

Vols Force Another Turnover

The Tennessee defense was impressive in the first half, recording two interceptions and making good open field tackles.

Kamal Hadden was seen doing both things, as the redshirt junior made an excellent tackle to force a 4th down on Ball State's sixth drive of the game.

The next drive, Hadden found Paddock's deep throw along the sideline for his first interception of the season and second in the last two UT Football games, dating back to the Bowl game in Nashville.

Second Half Prediction

Don't expect to see Hendon Hooker much longer in the second half as Tennessee is blowing out the Cardinals.

I'm looking for Tennessee's depth in the secondary and at WR to make some splash plays and live up to the hype their position coaches have given them in fall camp.

Halftime Stats