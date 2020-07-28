Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Watch: Harrison Bailey Makes First Appearance in Tennessee Uniform

Volunteer Country Staff

In recent memory, there has not been a recruit that's presence has been yearned for like Harrison Bailey's has been. Tennessee fans celebrated a commitment in November of 2018, but they had to wait for almost 14 months before he would step foot on campus as an official part of the Tennessee football team. 

Bailey early-enrolled at Tennessee in January, and he seems poised to factor into the quarterback battle at some point this fall, if a season is played out. 

Today, Tennessee hosted Vol Day 20, an event that allowed current players to dress in their uniform for the official team photo shoot.

The Tennessee Football Twitter account posted a video of Bailey talking about the event: 

Bailey said, "Yo, what's up Vol Nation? Out here at Vol Day fixing to take some pictures. First time in a Vol uniform. You know it feels good out here. You know the vibe. Vols." 

Bailey will wear the number 15, one that became synonymous with Jauan Jennings during his time at Tennessee. Bailey already had lofty expectations as the quarterback of the future, but now he has assumed even more expectations with the jersey choice. 

Bailey wore number 5 during his time at the prep level, and widely became known as HB5, but now it will be HB15, at least for the time being, as 5 will be open next season after the departure of Josh Palmer. 

Only time will tell if Bailey is the quarterback of the future for Tennessee, but it is a welcoming sight for Tennessee fans to see him in uniform. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

7-26 Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Just In: Darrell Taylor Signs Rookie Contract with Seattle Seahawks

The former Vol has inked his contract with Seattle, and he got paid.

Matthew Ray

Alvin Kamara is Highly Ranked Once Again on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Alvin Kamara Highly Ranked Once Again on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Matthew Ray

Senior Bowl Director Offers High Praise for Josh Palmer Ahead of 2020 Season

According to Jim Nagy, the Director of the Reese Senior Bowl, Palmer could take a major step forward as a result of a less competitive depth chart.

Volunteer Country Staff

Talented Michigan Lineman Includes Vols in List of Top Schools

The universities included in his list were Tennessee, Penn State, Kentucky, Arizona State, LSU, Arkansas, and his two major home-state programs: Michigan and Michigan State.

Volunteer Country Staff

Payton Page Releases New Details Regarding Upcoming Commitment Announcement

Page announced what time he would commit on Tuesday and how fans can watch it.

Volunteer Country Staff

Nigel Warrior Updates Status After Report Reveals He was Placed on Ravens Reserve List for COVID-19

Nigel Warrior Updates Status After Report Reveals He was Placed on Ravens Reserve List for COVID-19

Matthew Ray

Two Former Vols Waived by Seahawks

Kahlil Mckenzie and Dominick Wood-Anderson have been waived by the Seattle Seahawks

Volunteer Country Staff

National Analyst Ranks Eric Gray Among the SEC’s Most Likely Players to Have a Breakout Season

Gray could have a big season for the Vols in 2020; can he meet the expectations?

Volunteer Country Staff

Oklahoma Adds Extra Open Week Prior to Tennessee Game

Oklahoma is going to have an extra week to prepare for their 2nd match-up of the year against Tennessee, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Bassmaster_vol