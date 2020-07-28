Watch: Harrison Bailey Makes First Appearance in Tennessee Uniform

In recent memory, there has not been a recruit that's presence has been yearned for like Harrison Bailey's has been. Tennessee fans celebrated a commitment in November of 2018, but they had to wait for almost 14 months before he would step foot on campus as an official part of the Tennessee football team.

Bailey early-enrolled at Tennessee in January, and he seems poised to factor into the quarterback battle at some point this fall, if a season is played out.

Today, Tennessee hosted Vol Day 20, an event that allowed current players to dress in their uniform for the official team photo shoot.

The Tennessee Football Twitter account posted a video of Bailey talking about the event:

Bailey said, "Yo, what's up Vol Nation? Out here at Vol Day fixing to take some pictures. First time in a Vol uniform. You know it feels good out here. You know the vibe. Vols."

Bailey will wear the number 15, one that became synonymous with Jauan Jennings during his time at Tennessee. Bailey already had lofty expectations as the quarterback of the future, but now he has assumed even more expectations with the jersey choice.

Bailey wore number 5 during his time at the prep level, and widely became known as HB5, but now it will be HB15, at least for the time being, as 5 will be open next season after the departure of Josh Palmer.

Only time will tell if Bailey is the quarterback of the future for Tennessee, but it is a welcoming sight for Tennessee fans to see him in uniform.