Height, Weight, Jersey Numbers for Tennessee's Newcomers
SEC Media Days is upon us, meaning the 2022 College football season is quickly approaching. Josh Heupel, Trevon Flowers, Hendon Hooker, and Cedric Tillman will represent the Vols on Thursday in Atlanta during the annual media days.
The event kicked off today, meaning rosters were released and we got our first look at the height, weight and jersey numbers for Tennessee's newest additions.
No.3 QB Tayven Jackson (Freshman)- 6'3", 200lbs
No.3 DB Dee Williams (Jr.)- 5'11", 190lbs
No.10 WR Squirrel White (Freshman)- 5'10", 160lbs
No.13 DB Wesley Walker (Redshirt Junior)- 6'1", 204lbs
No.15 WR Bru McCoy (Redshirt Junior)- 6'3", 220lbs
No.17 DB Andre Turrentine (Redshirt Freshman)- 5'11", 195lbs
No.19 DL Joshua Josephs (Freshman)- 6'3", 221lbs
No.22 WR Cameron Miller (Freshman)- 6'1", 206lbs
No.24 RB Dylan Sampson (Freshman) - 5'11", 190lbs
No.25 DB Jourdan Thomas (Freshman)- 6'2", 190lbs
No.26 RB Justin Williams-Thomas (Freshman)- 6', 210lbs
No.27 DL James Pearcce (Freshman)- 6'5", 220lbs
No.29 DB Christian Harrison (Freshman)- 6', 190lbs
No.40 LB Kalib Perry (Freshman)- 6'3", 215lbs
Read More
No.44 LB Elijah Herring (Freshman) 6'2", 227lbs
No.50 DL Jordan Phillips (Freshman)- 6'2", 295lbs
No.54 DL Tyre West (Freshman)- 6'3", 290lbs
No.54 OL Gerald Mincey (Redshirt Sophomore)- 6'6", 337lbs
No.56 OL Mo Clipper Jr. (Freshman)- 6'5", 205lbs
No.68 OL Masai Reddick (Freshman) 6'5", 335lbs
No.71 OL Savion Herring (Junior)- 6'5", 320lbs
No.72 OL Addison Nichols (Freshman)-6'5", 318lbs
No.73 OL Brian Grant (Freshman)- 6'7", 290lbs
No.81 WR Chas Nimrod (Freshman)- 6'3", 192lbs
No.84 WR Kaleb Webb (Freshman)- 6'3", 196lbs
No.97 DL Jayson Jenkins (Freshman)- 6'3", 280lbs
Other notable number changes, notes
Jalyen McCollough switched from No.22 to No.2, which is likely why Cameron Miller chose No.22, as multiple sources have hinted at a possible move from wide receiver to defensive back for the freshman.
DB Kamal Hadden switched from No.13 to No.8
DB Brandon Turnage switched from No.29 to No.8
DL Amari McNeil changed from No.93 to No.88
LB Juwan Mitchell is listed at 6'1", 235lbs as opposed to being listed at 226lbs last fall. A solid sign that his rehab has progressed well and he could be a major factor for the Vols in the middle of the defense this year.