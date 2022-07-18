Height, Weight, Jersey Numbers for Tennessee's Newcomers

SEC Media Days is upon us, meaning the 2022 College football season is quickly approaching. Josh Heupel, Trevon Flowers, Hendon Hooker, and Cedric Tillman will represent the Vols on Thursday in Atlanta during the annual media days.

The event kicked off today, meaning rosters were released and we got our first look at the height, weight and jersey numbers for Tennessee's newest additions.

No.3 QB Tayven Jackson (Freshman)- 6'3", 200lbs

No.3 DB Dee Williams (Jr.)- 5'11", 190lbs

No.10 WR Squirrel White (Freshman)- 5'10", 160lbs

No.13 DB Wesley Walker (Redshirt Junior)- 6'1", 204lbs

No.15 WR Bru McCoy (Redshirt Junior)- 6'3", 220lbs

No.17 DB Andre Turrentine (Redshirt Freshman)- 5'11", 195lbs

No.19 DL Joshua Josephs (Freshman)- 6'3", 221lbs

No.22 WR Cameron Miller (Freshman)- 6'1", 206lbs

No.24 RB Dylan Sampson (Freshman) - 5'11", 190lbs

No.25 DB Jourdan Thomas (Freshman)- 6'2", 190lbs

No.26 RB Justin Williams-Thomas (Freshman)- 6', 210lbs

No.27 DL James Pearcce (Freshman)- 6'5", 220lbs

No.29 DB Christian Harrison (Freshman)- 6', 190lbs

No.40 LB Kalib Perry (Freshman)- 6'3", 215lbs

No.44 LB Elijah Herring (Freshman) 6'2", 227lbs

No.50 DL Jordan Phillips (Freshman)- 6'2", 295lbs

No.54 DL Tyre West (Freshman)- 6'3", 290lbs

No.54 OL Gerald Mincey (Redshirt Sophomore)- 6'6", 337lbs

No.56 OL Mo Clipper Jr. (Freshman)- 6'5", 205lbs

No.68 OL Masai Reddick (Freshman) 6'5", 335lbs

No.71 OL Savion Herring (Junior)- 6'5", 320lbs

No.72 OL Addison Nichols (Freshman)-6'5", 318lbs

No.73 OL Brian Grant (Freshman)- 6'7", 290lbs

No.81 WR Chas Nimrod (Freshman)- 6'3", 192lbs

No.84 WR Kaleb Webb (Freshman)- 6'3", 196lbs

No.97 DL Jayson Jenkins (Freshman)- 6'3", 280lbs

Other notable number changes, notes

Jalyen McCollough switched from No.22 to No.2, which is likely why Cameron Miller chose No.22, as multiple sources have hinted at a possible move from wide receiver to defensive back for the freshman.

DB Kamal Hadden switched from No.13 to No.8

DB Brandon Turnage switched from No.29 to No.8

DL Amari McNeil changed from No.93 to No.88

LB Juwan Mitchell is listed at 6'1", 235lbs as opposed to being listed at 226lbs last fall. A solid sign that his rehab has progressed well and he could be a major factor for the Vols in the middle of the defense this year.