Heupel: Vols Freshman RB 'A Fierce Competitor'

Tennessee had fourteen newcomers enter the program this off-season, with several more set to join in the Summer. The Vols brought in coveted running back signee Justin Williams from East Paulding (Ga.), and the standout running back is already impressing with his competitiveness and physique.

During yesterday's practice session, Williams-Thomas's physique immediately caught the attention of onlooking media as he has added even more muscle mass and definition since arriving at Tennessee in January.

Following the practice session, Josh Heupel was complimentary of Williams-Thomas.

"Justin Williams-Thomas inside of that room has been really positive," Heupel said. "He is a fierce competitor, and I love the way he approached the offseason. He is a fierce competitor out there on the grass, and you can see that today in the short amount of time."

On signing day, when the Vols closed with Williams-Thomas, beating out Auburn, running backs coach Jerry Mack had high praise for Mack as well.

"First thing, power and speed combination," Mack said of Williams-Thomas at the time. "When you look at Justin's physical attributes, his size, he will automatically step into the room and be one of the most powerful backs we instantaneously have. It is just a compliment to the type of program he comes from, you know, Tennessee has a long tradition of getting great backs out of the state of Georgia, and this is going to continue that tradition. I think the balance Justin has, obviously he has big play potential every time he touches the ball, but one of the things you really enjoy when you watch his film is the power and strength. He has the ability to break those profile tackles from the side, but at the same time, you can see that balance. Even when he gets hit, he is able to get pad plus two, and that means he can get more yards after contact. That is one thing at this level, especially in this league, you are going to have to have the ability to do. When you get a chance to meet Justin, it is like talking to a grown man that has been doing this for ten or fifteen years. He has a certain sense of maturity. He has a certain sense of presence. When he walks into the room, you know he means business, and that is going to be a trickle-down effect, and it is going to be able to enhance our room."

The entire Tennessee running back room had a strong off-season, working to improve their body and become more SEC-ready, and Heupel emphasized that yesterday as well.

"I think that group has dramatically changed their bodies," Heupel said of the running backs. "The size of what they look like, lean muscle mass. They have done a really nice job as an entire group this offseason, from Jabari Small to Jaylen Wright to Len'Neth Whitehead. That group is only going to continue to get better and we need them to continue to get better. That is in understanding our run schemes, doing a better job with delivering our blocks, being more explosive and being able to get pad under pad in some short-yardage situations, but also becoming better pass blockers, too. I think that is an area that this position group can take a great strides in during spring ball."

Yesterday, Jabari Small paced the way, followed by Jaylen Wright and Williams-Thomas, in terms of reps. The running back room will look to continue to build depth this spring.

