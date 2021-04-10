Heupel: Vols’ offensive line has shown ‘winning habits’ and ‘versatility’ so far

Despite being widely praised at the start of the 2020 season, the Vols’ offensive front ended up becoming one of its worst units last year. It looks like the group is trying to change that this spring.

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s offensive line was one of the team’s weakest points in 2020.

Despite praises for Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense (especially the way it features quarterbacks and receivers), there have been a lot of questions raised about the unit up front heading into this season.

It’s safe to say Heupel alleviated some of those concerns on Thursday night.

After the Vols’ first scrimmage of the spring, Heupel talked about Glen Elarbee’s unit and how well the group has performed through three weeks of spring ball.

“That group has a lot of winning habits,” Heupel said. “As far as some of the core values of what we're trying to instill inside of our program, they've grasped on to it. They're starting to demand it from everybody inside of that locker room.

“Great offenses, those five guys up front are going to take a lot of ownership in your entire offensive unit. We need that group to thrust into that role for us and make sure that they push us in a positive way. It's a group that competes really hard. They know that they are going to be great every single day.”

That leadership and confidence is great to see from a unit that’s lost a four-year mainstay in Trey Smith.

Smith and Georgia transfer Cade Mays were the leading duo of the Vols’ front last season, but neither performed to expectations.

Mays will return this year, along with his brother, Cooper. Other notable names include K’Rohn Calbert, Javontez Spraggins, Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin.

Dayne Davis has also made quite a name for himself in this unit. The redshirt sophomore has been praised on several occasions, and he will contribute to a unit that has become very versatile and communicative, according to Heupel.

“The rotation changes, today with the ones, the twos, the threes,” Heupel said Thursday. “There was a game of mix and match throughout it. They communicated in a really positive way. That versatility is critical as you get into the fall. A guy gets nicked up, you have got to be able to move a guy from inside to outside or right to left. You got to find a way to get the best five guys on the field at that moment. It's a group that I like what they're doing and where they are heading."

The group’s first public test will come today at 10 a.m. when Tennessee holds its first open practice of the Josh Heupel era inside Neyland Stadium.

Gates open at 9:15 a.m., and fans can park in the G-10 garage between Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena.