Report: Vols QB Kasim Hill to Transfer

Kasim Hill transferred to Tennessee last season from Maryland, following a Sophomore season that was cut short by a season-ending injury.

Hill ultimately ended up walking on at Tennessee, and it was always unclear on how he would factor into the quarterback battle, or if he would end up at another position.

Now, it appears that Hill will do neither, as he will reportedly transfer from the team based on a report from Fox Sports Knoxville's Trey Wallace.

Wallace tweeted: "QB Kasim Hill intends on transferring from Tennessee football team, according to spokesperson."

Hill did not play a snap for the Vols in 2019 due to the NCAA transfer rules, or he could have likely at least saw some action in Tennessee's quarterback carousel last season.

Over the course of his career, Hill has completed 102 passes of 191 attempts for 1,283 yards and 11 touchdown to just 4 interceptions.

Hill has yet to make a public announcement, and it is unclear if he will at this time. His potential landing spots could be interesting, however, the timing is interesting given the circumstances around college football.

Photo via utsports.com