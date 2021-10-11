Hooker Named to Davey O'Brien Great 8

The past two weeks have seen Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker put on a clinic of the Missouri and South Carolina defenses, completing 32 of 41 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns with no turnovers.

Against South Carolina, Hooker led the Vols to their first SEC home win not only through the air, but with his legs as well. 'Hendo Cinco' finished the day with 20 totes for 66 yards and a score on the ground in addition to his 17/23, 225 and 3 passing line.

Hooker's second consecutive dominant performance has led to the Virginia Tech transfer senior being named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 list, marking the second week in a row Hooker has received recognition for his play after being named a Manning Award Star of the Week last week.

The news regarding Hooker's Week 6 honors can be seen below via Tennessee Football's tweet:

Hooker currently leads the SEC and is fifth in the nation with a 185.89 quarterback rating, and he is the first Tennessee quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games since Tyler Bray in 2012, according to Tennessee Athletics Communications.

Hooker's Great 8 honors leads to the redshirt-senior's addition to the Davey O'Brien Midseason Watch List with eligibility for consideration for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

More information on Hooker's impressive play this season, along with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's thoughts on No. 5's latest play, can be read here.

Hooker will face one of his toughest test yet when Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss come to town Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET in what should be a high-scoring affair between the Vols and the Rebels.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.