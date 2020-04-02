Recruiting Hot Board: Where Tennessee Stands with Their Top Targets

Tennessee just capped two days effective days on the recruiting trail by adding Jaylen Wright and Walker Merrill to their 2021 class. Both guys were prospects the Tennessee staff made strong pushes for since the first of the year, and it paid off. Tennessee now has 9 commitments in their class, and we take a look at where they stand with other targets in this hot board article.

Junior Colson

The top-100 LB from Ravenwood HS has been on the Vols radar dating back to last season. Since Brian Niedermeyer moved to defense, his bond with Tennessee has only improved more. The Vols are battling Michigan, Texas A & M, and Oregon for his services. Adding Walker Merrill is big in this recruitment, as the two are best of friends. Colson is sticking to his guns on deciding in late May, and right now Tennessee would be my pick.

Temperature: HOT

Hudson Wolfe

Wolfe is a top target at TE, and the position is one Tennessee has to recruit effectively in 2021. The Vols swung for the fences with Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, and they came up empty. Tennessee seems to be making headway with their top targets at the position. Wolfe recently discussed his interest in the Vols here. This is a battle between Alabama, Tennessee, and Ohio State, with Georgia looming.

Temperature: WARM

Miles Campbell

We will stay on tight ends with Campbell, as he is another top prospect on the board, and it seems likely for Tennessee to take two players at the position. Campbell has had several opportunities to see Jeremy Pruitt's campus over the winter, and he likes what Tennessee is pitching him. Other schools continue to enter this race, making it interesting. Campbell planned to visit for the Orange and White game, and then return later for an official. I am close to putting him as hot, but for now, we will go with warm.

Temperature: WARM

Kamar Wilcoxson

The four-star ATH de-committed from Florida for a second time, and he is back on the open market. Many believe he will end up at Ohio State, but right now, we are hearing that may not be the case. Tennessee has stayed constant in this race for well over a year. Derrick Ansley is working double-time in this one. Depending on how Ohio State's class falls out, Tennessee could very well make a strong run at him.

Temperature: Warming Up

Julian Nixon

To start, I believe Tennessee has been at or near the top of this one for a while. Nixon has visited Knoxville as much as any other campus, and with the COVID-19 outbreak that could be a big benefit to Tennessee. He lists Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State as the three schools recruiting him the hardest. He wants to make a decision sooner than later, but he keeps things close to the vest. If Tee Martin enters the fray after locking down Walker Merrill, he could be the deciding factor in locking Nixon down. Tennessee holds a lot of relationships in this one.

Temperature: WARM

Dylan Brooks

The five-star edge rusher has been high on a lot of schools for a while. Brooks has visited Tennessee's campus on multiple occasions, and many believe this is a three-team race between Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee. I still think a couple of other programs are hanging around. Tennessee will try to get Brooks back on campus immediately whenever this lockdown ends. This will be a long term battle.

Temperature: NEUTRAL

Cody Brown

Tennessee has remained a factor for Brown for months, and they would like to add him to this class. Brown has kept things quiet, but people close to his recruitment believe Auburn and Georgia are the front-runners. The Vols have two running backs committed, but will Elijah Howard move to slot or a DB role, and can they still sell Brown on being the feature back. Georgia is hot in-state right now, and Brown could easily end up there. Tennessee remains in this race, but they appear to be running in at least third place.

Temperature: Cool