How Much Did Tennessee LB Arion Carter Raise for Cancer Research in His First Game?

For most linebackers, eight tackles (6 solo and 2 assisted) in a season debut make for a pretty good night.

For Tennessee senior Arion Carter, those eight tackles against Georgia Tech meant something much bigger.

Carter recorded six solo tackles and two assisted tackles in No. 18 Tennessee's 45-24 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, tying for the team lead with eight total stops. He also broke up a pass in his return to the field after serving a one-game NCAA suspension in Tennessee's season opener against Furman.

But every time Carter brought down a Yellow Jacket, another number was quietly climbing. $427.

Eight Tackles: $3,416

Before making his 2026 debut, Carter announced that he would turn the same number connected to his NCAA suspension into something positive.

Carter pledged $427 for every tackle he records this season. He will also contribute $500 for every sack, $1,000 for every interception or forced fumble and $5,000 for every defensive touchdown. Tennessee has confirmed the pledge through Carter's partnership with his mother, Sheteka Alexander, and her nonprofit, Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS).

So the math from Atlanta is simple:

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) takes down Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8 tackles × $427 = $3,416

Carter did not record a sack, interception (he almost pulled one in), forced fumble, or defensive touchdown against Georgia Tech, meaning his eight tackles accounted for the entire $3,416 generated by his performance.

Not bad for one Saturday night.

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why $427?

The number was not picked at random.

Carter's suspension stemmed from a $427.48 flight purchased for him during the NFL pre-draft process. Carter had declared for the NFL Draft before ultimately withdrawing following a medical issue and returning to Tennessee. The NCAA initially issued a two-game suspension, which was later reduced to one, leaving Carter sidelined against Furman.

Instead of allowing $427 to remain attached solely to the suspension, Carter decided to give the number a completely different meaning.

His cause is also deeply personal. Carter's girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, has undergone treatment for stage 2 breast cancer. Carter shaved his head this summer in support of her, and Tennessee says his fundraising effort will help organizations assisting people undergoing cancer treatment.

Tennessee LB Arion Carter was suspended by the NCAA for accepting a $427 flight.



Now, Carter will donate $427 for every tackle he makes this season for cancer research in support of his girlfriend, Mariah 🧡 pic.twitter.com/suLDjFNAG5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2026

How High Could Carter's Donation Climb?

This is where things get interesting.

Carter led Tennessee with 76 tackles in 2025 despite playing only 10 games, an average of 7.6 tackles per game that also led the SEC. He added 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

If Carter simply matched those 76 tackles in 2026, the tackle portion alone would produce:

76 × $427 = $32,452

Match last season's 1.5 sacks, and that would add another $750. Another forced fumble would add $1,000, bringing the hypothetical total to $34,202 before accounting for any interceptions or defensive touchdowns.

And Carter has already started slightly ahead of last year's per-game pace. His eight tackles against Georgia Tech translate to $3,416 per game at his current rate. Maintaining an eight-tackle average over 11 regular-season appearances would result in 88 tackles and $37,576 from tackles alone.

A postseason run could push the number even higher.

Bigger Than Football

Now every tackle carries two results.

One goes on Tennessee's stat sheet.

The other could help someone fighting cancer.

After one game, that second number already stands at $3,416.

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