Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Georgia Bulldogs are now the No. 2-ranked team in the country and they're set to begin their SEC schedule in Week 3 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

They'll ease their way into their SEC schedule as the Razorbacks are looking like the worst team in the conference this season, coming off a 43-10 loss to the Utah Utes.

Georgia is going to win this game, but can the 'dogs cover the spread? Let's dive into it.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia -25.5 (-110)

Arkansas +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia -4500

Arkansas +1600

Total

OVER 54.5 (-110)

UNDER 54.5 (-110)

Georgia vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

LSU record: 2-0

Ole Miss record: 2-0

Georgia vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games vs. Arkansas

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

Georgia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Georgia vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Nate Frazier, RB - Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs haven't had to rely on their starting running back in the first two games of the season, but he has exploded on his limited carries. He has rushed just 10 times, but has racked up 127 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 12.7 yards per carry. Let's see if he can continue to produce at that rate now that he's going to face a power conference defense.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction and Best Bet

Arkansas is the worst power-conference team in the country this season, and I don't think the betting market has adjusted enough for how bad this Razorbacks team is. Despite facing North Alabama and Utah in its first two games, the Hogs have averaged a measly 3.8 yards per play while giving up 7.0 yards per play.

Georgia has already crushed their opponents in the first two weeks, and to be honest, I don't power-rank the Razorbacks much higher than the likes of Western Kentucky. Let's remember they beat North Alabama, a 1-2 FCS team, by just 17 points.

I have no problem laying the points with Georgia.

Pick: Georgia -25.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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