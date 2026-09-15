Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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The Georgia Bulldogs are now the No. 2-ranked team in the country and they're set to begin their SEC schedule in Week 3 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
They'll ease their way into their SEC schedule as the Razorbacks are looking like the worst team in the conference this season, coming off a 43-10 loss to the Utah Utes.
Georgia is going to win this game, but can the 'dogs cover the spread? Let's dive into it.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgia -25.5 (-110)
- Arkansas +25.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia -4500
- Arkansas +1600
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-110)
- UNDER 54.5 (-110)
Georgia vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU record: 2-0
- Ole Miss record: 2-0
Georgia vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Georgia is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games vs. Arkansas
- The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Georgia is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
Georgia vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch
- Nate Frazier, RB - Georgia Bulldogs
The Bulldogs haven't had to rely on their starting running back in the first two games of the season, but he has exploded on his limited carries. He has rushed just 10 times, but has racked up 127 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 12.7 yards per carry. Let's see if he can continue to produce at that rate now that he's going to face a power conference defense.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction and Best Bet
Arkansas is the worst power-conference team in the country this season, and I don't think the betting market has adjusted enough for how bad this Razorbacks team is. Despite facing North Alabama and Utah in its first two games, the Hogs have averaged a measly 3.8 yards per play while giving up 7.0 yards per play.
Georgia has already crushed their opponents in the first two weeks, and to be honest, I don't power-rank the Razorbacks much higher than the likes of Western Kentucky. Let's remember they beat North Alabama, a 1-2 FCS team, by just 17 points.
I have no problem laying the points with Georgia.
Pick: Georgia -25.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets