How Tennessee’s 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 4

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.
Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green
The Falcons knocked off Big Ten school Minnesota in a 14-10 upset.
Week 2 Opponent Pitt
After suffering a surprising loss to Western Michigan, the Panthers demolished New Hampshire 77-7 in Week 4
Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech
The Golden Eagles suffered another loss to Eastern Illinois, losing 28-14 at home which brings their record to a paltry 0-4
Week 4 Opponent Florida
Florida hosted Tennessee in the swamp for Week 4, handling them 38-14 despite the Vols' early lead.
Week 5 Opponent Missouri
Tennessee's current opponent lost an overtime thriller to ACC school Boston College 41-34. Mizzou's rush defense was exploited to say the least, as the Eagles' lead back ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Week 6 Opponent South Carolina
The Gamecocks lost a tight one at home to SEC foe Kentucky 16-10. South Carolina is now 2-2 on the year just like Tennessee.
Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss had their first bye week of this season.
Week 8 Opponent Alabama
After almost losing to Florida, Alabama got back on track with a 63-14 beatdown win against against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Tuscaloosa.
Week 10 Opponent Kentucky
Kentucky yet again held on to a close one, defeating South Carolina 16-10. Kentucky is 4-0, but their last three wins have come within one score.
Week 11 Opponent Georgia
Georgia picked apart the Vanderbilt Commodores, drubbing them 62-0. After putting up 35 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs set it on cruise control for the remainder of the game.
Week 12 Opponent South Alabama
Tennessee's remaining out of conference opponent had a bye week in Week 4.
Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt
The Commodores only mustered 77 total yards against Georgia and could not score a point, losing 62-0.
Overall Opponent Performance: 6-4