October 2, 2021
How Tennessee’s 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 4

A look at how the Vols’ 2021 opponents fared in their matchups from Week 4
Author:
Publish date:

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

The Falcons knocked off Big Ten school Minnesota in a 14-10 upset. 

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

After suffering a surprising loss to Western Michigan, the Panthers demolished New Hampshire 77-7 in Week 4

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles suffered another loss to Eastern Illinois, losing 28-14 at home which brings their record to a paltry 0-4

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida hosted Tennessee in the swamp for Week 4, handling them 38-14 despite the Vols' early lead. 

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Tennessee's current opponent lost an overtime thriller to ACC school Boston College 41-34. Mizzou's rush defense was exploited to say the least, as the Eagles' lead back ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks lost a tight one at home to SEC foe Kentucky 16-10. South Carolina is now 2-2 on the year just like Tennessee. 

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss had their first bye week of this season. 

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

After almost losing to Florida, Alabama got back on track with a 63-14 beatdown win against against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Tuscaloosa. 

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky yet again held on to a close one, defeating South Carolina 16-10. Kentucky is 4-0, but their last three wins have come within one score. 

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Georgia picked apart the Vanderbilt Commodores, drubbing them 62-0. After putting up 35 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs set it on cruise control for the remainder of the game.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

Tennessee's remaining out of conference opponent had a bye week in Week 4. 

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

The Commodores only mustered 77 total yards against Georgia and could not score a point, losing 62-0. 

Overall Opponent Performance: 6-4

