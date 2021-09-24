September 24, 2021
How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Florida

Take a look at how to watch the Vols' Week 4 date with the Gators in The Swamp.
Tennessee will go on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Gainesville to take on Dan Mullen's team at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night. Both teams are 2-1 on the season and will look to avoid falling to .500. 

Here is how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game 4: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

TV: The game will be live on ESPN on your local cable provider. You can also stream the game online with FUBO TV. If you have not tried FUBO TV, sign up for a free trial by clicking here. 

