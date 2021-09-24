How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Florida

Take a look at how to watch the Vols' Week 4 date with the Gators in The Swamp.

Tennessee will go on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Gainesville to take on Dan Mullen's team at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night. Both teams are 2-1 on the season and will look to avoid falling to .500.

Here is how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game 4: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators



Date: Saturday, Sept. 25



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Gainesville, Florida



Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

TV: The game will be live on ESPN on your local cable provider. You can also stream the game online with FUBO TV. If you have not tried FUBO TV, sign up for a free trial by clicking here.

