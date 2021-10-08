How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-South Carolina

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday in a noon kickoff. Both teams boast an above .500 record under first-year head coaches and will be looking to improve their chances towards bowl eligibility. Below is how you can watch, listen and/or stream the game.

Game 6: Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks



Date: Saturday, October 9th



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Location: Knoxville, Tennessee



Stadium: Neyland Stadium



TV: ESPN



Online Streaming: Fubo TV



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Below, courtesy of Sports's Illustrated's How to Watch team, are several players to watch for each side.

Tennessee and South Carolina Stats

The Volunteers put up 40.8 points per game, 23.4 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (17.4).

This year, the Volunteers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (14).

The Volunteers have allowed 21.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 22.4 the Gamecocks have scored.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 838 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jabari Small has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 239 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

JaVonta Payton has collected 177 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes this year.

Cedric Tillman's 10 grabs have netted him 151 yards (30.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has 566 passing yards (113.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 150 yards (30.0 per game) on 33 carries.

Josh Vann's 332 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has collected 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Jaheim Bell's six grabs have netted him 102 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

