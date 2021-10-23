How to Watch, Listen to Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee will go on the road for the first time in three weeks, as the Vols will head to Alabama on Saturday to take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The last time Tennessee was on the road, the offense destroyed Mizzou, putting up 458 rushing yards in the 62-24 win. As for Week 8's matchup against Alabama,

If you cannot attend the game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.

Game 8: Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide



Date: Saturday, October 23rd



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama



Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium



TV: ESPN



Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com/WatchESPN App



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -27.5

Series: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 57-38-7, including 14 in a row under Nick Saban. Last season, the Crimson Tide beat the Volunteers 48-17 in Knoxville after Jaylen Waddle got hurt on the opening play of the game.

Last time out: Alabama handled business in Starkville with a dominant 49-9 win over Mississippi State. It was Alabama's most complete performance of the season, and Saban was very pleased with the performance.

Meanwhile in Knoxville, things got very heated at the end of Tennessee's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. Fans started throwing trash on the field causing a major delay. An angry Tennessee team will be coming into Tuscaloosa looking to snap the 14-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide.