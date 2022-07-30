Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee Media Day Press Conference on Sunday

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee is set to start fall camp on Monday morning as the team reports back to campus on Sunday to start preparation for the season. Josh Heupel and his offensive and defensive coordinator will take the podium on Sunday afternoon to discuss the team heading into fall camp. 

Heupel will start the event at 12:45 pm ET followed by Tim Banks and Alex Golesh. Later in the day, select players will also be available to the media, but there will not be a live stream for this. 

According to a press release from the University, "All three press conferences can be watched live on @Vol_Football Twitter and Facebook and Tennessee Athletics' official YouTube page at YouTube.com/TennesseeAthletics."

Heupel enters year two with high expectations already upon him as the Vols exceeding expectations at time last fall, displaying a high level of offensive prowess. The Vols Head Coach made clear during SEC Media Days that he is not shying away from those expectations. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Man, I don't want to be anywhere where there isn't hunger to be better," Heupel said in Atlanta. "The expectations are never going to be higher outside of the building than they are inside of the building. Getting our kids to understand, not soak in the outside noise... They're going to hear it, they're going to see it, but it changes the way you strain, focus, go about your daily habits. A year ago what was being said outside of our program had nothing to do with who and what we were as a program - when I came up here for Media Day a year ago - to who and what we were when we opened up the season last fall and how we competed every single week. The outside noise will have nothing to do with who we are this fall either. We have to do a great job of continuing on this journey, competing, finishing our summer workouts here next week, then having a great training camp doing it one day at a time."

Follow Volunteer Country for live, on-site updates from the media day tomorrow. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

tillman
Football

Vols WR Cedric Tillman Announces Latest NIL Deal

By Matt RayJul 29, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
USATSI_18057946_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Jordan Beck, Drew Gilbert Sign First-Round Contracts

By Matt RayJul 28, 2022 11:26 AM EDT
USATSI_18572397_168390308_lowres
Football

VFL Rookies Get Initial Madden 23 Ratings

By Matt RayJul 27, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16293111_168390308_lowres
Baseball

VFL Blade Tidwell Signs Rookie Contract With Mets

By Matt RayJul 26, 2022 4:05 PM EDT
9140CA0B-A01C-46CB-B866-5D1D16EABF9B
Recruiting

Highly Sought After WR Gatling Set to Return to Tennessee

By Matt RayJul 26, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
993BA005-8343-4202-886E-26A90870A8C9
Recruiting

Vols DL Target Osborne Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayJul 25, 2022 4:41 PM EDT
Josh Heupel
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Permanent SEC Opponents

By Matt RayJul 25, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
A8E9CD16-217E-4E48-A885-1D6BEA64F741
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: Julian Phillips

By Eric WoodsJul 23, 2022 1:12 PM EDT