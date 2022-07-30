How to Watch Tennessee Media Day Press Conference on Sunday

Tennessee is set to start fall camp on Monday morning as the team reports back to campus on Sunday to start preparation for the season. Josh Heupel and his offensive and defensive coordinator will take the podium on Sunday afternoon to discuss the team heading into fall camp.

Heupel will start the event at 12:45 pm ET followed by Tim Banks and Alex Golesh. Later in the day, select players will also be available to the media, but there will not be a live stream for this.

According to a press release from the University, "All three press conferences can be watched live on @Vol_Football Twitter and Facebook and Tennessee Athletics' official YouTube page at YouTube.com/TennesseeAthletics."

Heupel enters year two with high expectations already upon him as the Vols exceeding expectations at time last fall, displaying a high level of offensive prowess. The Vols Head Coach made clear during SEC Media Days that he is not shying away from those expectations.

"Man, I don't want to be anywhere where there isn't hunger to be better," Heupel said in Atlanta. "The expectations are never going to be higher outside of the building than they are inside of the building. Getting our kids to understand, not soak in the outside noise... They're going to hear it, they're going to see it, but it changes the way you strain, focus, go about your daily habits. A year ago what was being said outside of our program had nothing to do with who and what we were as a program - when I came up here for Media Day a year ago - to who and what we were when we opened up the season last fall and how we competed every single week. T he outside noise will have nothing to do with who we are this fall either. We have to do a great job of continuing on this journey, competing, finishing our summer workouts here next week, then having a great training camp doing it one day at a time."

