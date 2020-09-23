To'o To'o Shares Thoughts on "Tight-Knit," Young Linebacker Group Ahead of South Carolina

One thing that seemed certain heading into the unprecedented 2020 football season for Tennessee was that Henry To'o To'o would man one of the inside linebacker spots. That held true as Tennessee released their first depth chart today ahead of Saturday nights contest against South Carolina. However, what was not clear, was who would replace Daniel Bituli and man the spot beside To'o To'o.

When Tennessee released the depth chart today, it said, "Jeremy Banks or Quavaris Crouch." So, it is still unclear on who will start the game beside To'o To'o in Columbia on Saturday night, but To'o To'o made it clear today that the group has developed a strong relationship.

During a zoom call with the media, To'o To'o said on Banks and Crouch, "We have a close, tight-knit relationship. Those are my brothers right there, those two.

To'o To'o would go on to add, "It’s not only just those two, but it’s guys like Aaron Beasley, Solon Page (III), Martavius French, we’ve all done a great job of coming together as one."

A large part of that is spending time together, as he said, "We held barbecues. We had our mask on and everything, but we had a barbecue. Every Sunday we had it, and we shared Scripture verses and talking about the Heavenly Father’s plan for us. That relationship is going to take us a long way. I feel that we’re tight. We’re close. As long as we’re one, we’ll be able to excel on the field.”

To'o To'o will be tasked with leading the Vols defense for 2020, and he will get his first opportunity to shine in primetime on Saturday. He also told reporters about getting ready to hit players on another team, "I'm ready. I’m ready. I’m not going to lie. I’m ready to hit somebody that’s not wearing orange. It’s going to be fun."

Last season To'o To'o finished second on the Vols with 72 tackles.