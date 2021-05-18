Impact Report: Vols Add Versatile CB in Auburn Transfer Hadden

Josh Heupel is making it clear that he came to Knoxville to win now. In the last month, Heupel has added transfer quarterback Joe Milton to the battle for that position, graduate transfer receiver Javonta Payton to a stacked receiving corps, in addition to defenders Caleb Tremblay, Da'Jon Terry, and Juwan Mitchell to the front seven. The Vols have continued to bolster their defense with the latest addition in Auburn transfer defensive back Kamal Hadden. We take a look at the Auburn transfer in this impact report.

Background

Coming out of high school, Hadden was a bit undersized, and he was not recruited on a national level. Hadden signed with Central Michigan before ending up at Independence Community College in Kansas. His story to this point is one of the best you will read, and you can by clicking here. Independence was formerly home to the Netflix show, "Last Chance U." During his one season at Independence, Hadden accounted for 21 total tackles, an interception, eight pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Hadden did not play in the 2020 season, as it was pushed back due to COVID, and he signed and enrolled at Auburn before the season began.

Fit

Hadden is an excellent man-cover cornerback. He reminds me a lot of Warren Burrell. He is long and sticky when running with the receiver down the field. He is naturally fluid in his hips, and his frame consistently makes it hard for quarterbacks to drop the ball in down the field. Hadden displays excellent ball skills, and he certainly has a nose for the football. He wreaks havoc with his length and ability to knock the football loose. As a tackler, Hadden is not afraid to stick his nose in and offers more than adequate run support, which is another requisite he checks off as an SEC defensive back. Hadden will likely work primarily on the edge for Tennessee, and he improves the depth immediately. Tennessee does not have many options at the outside cornerback position, and an injury there could significantly derail all plans for the Vols. Willie Martinez has had a lot of success with additions like Hadden, and he will be excited to have him in the fold as it allows the Vols a lot more flexibility in the secondary heading into the fall.

Impact Rating

Hadden's addition is significant for the Vols, as he provides immediate depth and will compete for a spot in the slim rotation from day one. Hadden has three years of eligibility remaining if he needs all of them, which is another key factor here. Josh Heupel has won the transfer portal this spring, and Hadden's addition only solidifies that. Regardless of the situation in 2021, Tennessee will lose Alontae Taylor and Kenneth George for certain following this season, meaning Hadden will have a clear path to the field moving forward.

Rating: 8.5 out of 10- This is a big pickup for the Vols for the numerous reasons listed above. But at the end of the day, Hadden is much needed and addresses another huge position of need for the Vols.