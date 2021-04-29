Impact Report: Vols Add Veteran DL With High Upside in Tremblay

Rodney Garner's defensive line unit has been depleted this spring with injuries and absences sidelining guys at different times. Tennessee has been active in the transfer portal, expressing interest in different guys over the last few weeks. Today, the work finally paid off with the commitment of USC transfer DL Caleb Tremblay. We take a look at this addition in our impact report.

Background

Tremblay was a multi-game starter at USC and a star coming out of the junior college ranks picking up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and others. Tremblay was considered the top junior college prospect in California before signing with USC. Over the course of his career at USC, Tremblay totaled 21 tackles, including three sacks. A couple of nagging injuries in his initial season cost him time on the field, and the shortened six-game COVID season the Trojans played last fall.

Fit:

Tremblay measures in at 6-5, 270 pounds, and he has an active motor on tape. He will likely slot into a five-technique with the ability to move across the defensive front depending on the situation. Tremblay is an active hand fighter, and he is used to playing in an attacking-style defensive system, which is what Tennessee will utilize under Rodney Garner. His motor and high football IQ will allow him to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage frequently, which is something Tennessee needs in this multiple defensive system.

Impact Rating:

I will put this at a 7 out of 10. This is a big pickup for Tennessee for several reasons. One, it is a position of need. Tennessee's unit struggled this spring, not making the plays Rodney Garner expected of them, and Tremblay is clearly a transfer Garner feels like he can utilize to bolster the unit. Secondly, from a depth standpoint, Tennessee is adding a veteran to the room. Tremblay has seen a lot of football, and he has a lot of experience to get him to this point in his career. He will come in ready to make an impact in what will be his final season. Third, Tennessee stays hot on the recruiting trail with another pick up from a high profile transfer, and the Vols seem to have a lot of momentum heading into the summer.