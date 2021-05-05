Impact Report: Vols Land Do-It-All WR in Mississippi State Transfer Javonta Payton

Josh Heupel is making it clear that he came to Knoxville to win now. In the last month, Heupel has added transfer quarterback Joe Milton to the battle for that position, defenders Caleb Tremblay and Juwan Mitchell to the front seven, and now, he has added Javonta Payton to the wide receiver room. We take a look at the Mississippi State transfer in this impact report.

Background

Originally an in-state recruit in high school, Payton starred at Hillsboro High School before signing with Ole Miss in the 2017 recruiting class. However, Payton ultimately ended up at Northwest Mississippi Community College. In 2017, Payton caught 44 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. The following season, he caught 23 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Following the 2018 season, Payton signed with Mississippi State, where he had been the last two seasons. During his time in Starksville, he caught 28 passes for 347 yards and a touchdown.

Fit

Many will question the decision to take Tennessee due to the numbers already in the receiving room, but Payton is the ideal receiver for a Josh Heupel offense, and it makes complete sense for him to get his guys early on. Payton brings a veteran presence to Tennessee's young, talented group of pass-catchers. Adding Peyton gives Tennessee another threat to stretch the field vertically, which Heupel and company will emphasize this fall. Payton's ability to work the deep parts of the field while displaying tremendous ball skills and body control makes him an added advantage on the edge. He is a natural leaper who adjusts well to the ball in the air, which is the first requisite Kodi Burns is looking for in an SEC receiver. Payton has put all of his previous academic issues behind him, as he has now graduated from Mississippi State, and he should also bring a leadership side to the Tennessee receiver room because of those previous experiences he has endured.

Impact Rating

Again, I think a lot of people on the outside looking in will question the addition of Payton, but it makes a lot of sense to me. This adds a seasoned wide receiver who is looking for an opportunity to come in and be a key contributor. On the edge, Tennessee has not had a true jump ball threat emerge, yet. Cedric Tillman has flashed at times, but Payton can be the guy the Vols need there. Malachi Wideman is a guy with a tremendous amount of natural talent, but he is nowhere close to cracking Tennessee's rotation, so adding Payton should only upgrade the room. Impact rating: 8 of 10.