Impact Report: Vols Land Immediate Weapon in Wyoming Transfer Neyor

Tennessee missed on one of their top transfer portal targets yesterday, when Jared Verse committed to Florida State, but Josh Heupel and Company bounced back today. Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor announced his decision to commit to the Vols moments ago, and we take a look a what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

Coming out of high school in Arlington, Texas, Neyor's best offer was Wyoming, and he ultimately chose to head to the Mountain West conference as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. Neyor redshirted in his first season, then appeared in a handful of games during the 2020 COVID season before breaking out this fall. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal, and he quickly turned into one of the most sought after transfer prospects available. The 6'3", 210lbs receiver chose Tennessee over USC and Texas in the end. This past fall, he caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

FIT

Neyor immediately slots in as the no.2 receiver in the Tennessee offense, in our opinion. He will be the outside receiver opposite of Cedric Tillman. He opens up the Tennessee offense even more than this past season. Neyor will be a vertical threat, possession style receiver like Tillman, but he has a lot of upside to develop into a high pick in this Tennessee offense. His ability to sustain his top end speed and drive defensive backs down the field with ease is eerily similar to Tillman's. This one-punch on the edge should allow Tennessee to really attack all areas of the field. Neyor is a more than capable blocker, which will also be important in this offense. His catch radius is impressive as he is a natural leaper with a long wing span and strong hands. He rips the ball out of the air, which is ideal for a receiver in this league.

Impact Rating

It is hard to understate the importance of adding Neyor to this offense. He has the potential to be a Tillman clone. Tillman's best games came against Alabama and Georgia, in our opinion, and he will look to build on that success next season. Kaleb Webb could be a star for the Vols on the outside in the future, but it is tough to get a freshman ready to go in this league. Neyor bridges the gap and has the potential to be a star while doing so. His ceiling is extremely high in this Tennessee offense, and he should make an immediate impact for the Vols.

9.5 of 10