In-State ATH Gentry Discusses Decision to Choose Tennessee as a PWO

Less than a week away from the annual Orange and White Game, Tennessee received the news of an in-state athlete accepting a PWO (Preferred Walk-On).

Jerrod Gentry, a 2021 ATH from Briarcrest High School (Tenn.), announced via Twitter that he was continuing his football career at the University of Tennessee.

Gentry caught up with VR2 on Sports Illustrated to break down the decision on choosing the PWO from the Vols versus the other opportunities that were available.

"The timing and how late the PWO came made it feel like it was meant to be. Also, after seeing how the new staff is turning things around up there and the great conversation I had with Coach Matinez, I knew I wanted to be a part of that."

Once a decision is made, there are always things to look forward to, and for Gentry, it is very simple. "I'm very excited to get up there and meet all the coaches and my teammates and get to work."

What are the Vols getting in Gentry? The addition gives them a versatile player who could fill many voids on offense or defense. The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound athlete has a rangy frame that can easily be used on either side of the ball.

"Tennessee is getting a player who loves to work and get better every day, a great teammate, and a player with a chip on his shoulder, especially coming in as a PWO."

Gentry is a young athlete who understands there is no time off—constantly working even when it is not team-organized. Coach Shabazz has worked with and mentored the Briarcrest prospect during his high school career, and the time he has put in has not gone unnoticed.

"Shabazz is one of the most impactful people in my life," Gentry said. "I could go on for days about all the things he's done for not only me but hundreds of other kids. I went to him the summer before I started high school, and he treated me like family. I grew up without a father figure for most of my life, but my freshman year, he became a father figure for me and always stuck by my side. He's helped me countless times in my life, and I'm forever grateful for the impact he's had on my life."

After a conversation with Coach Willie Martinez, it appears the defensive side of the ball is most likely where Gentry will find his home on Rocky Top.

"Coach Martinez was talking to me about how important versatility is on the back end of the defense. He talked to me about how he doesn't recruit just corners or just safeties. He recruits defensive backs who can play anywhere in the secondary. So I'll play wherever they think I fit best."

Gentry already has some connections at Tennessee in the form of two former high school teammates Jabari Small and Omari Thomas. Having familiarity with people going into something new can take a ton of pressure off and help with the transition to college life. There have been talks between the three, and the message from Thomas and Small is very clear.

"Yes, I talked to both of them," Gentry said. "They both basically said that things are turning around there, and they're having a lot of fun. Also, they said it's good that both of them are gonna be there to kind of help me throughout the process."

With the announcement coming in the week leading up to the Vols' spring game, Could Gentry make his way to Knoxville this weekend?

"I won't be at the spring game," he said. "I'll be helping Coach Shabazz run his combine for some high school athletes this weekend, but I'll definitely be watching the Orange and White Game!"

It seems to be that the newly added PWO is eager and excited to get on campus and begin working to make a name for himself and to help continue to turn things around at Tennessee. It is unknown exactly when Gentry will arrive and enroll; VR2 on Sports Illustrated will update as soon as possible.