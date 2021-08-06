Incoming Transfer Profile: Hendon Hooker

Like Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker is making the Tennessee quarterback competition that much more exciting to keep an eye on in the offseason. Unlike Milton, Hooker brings an entirely different style of play to Rocky Top. Whereas Milton can sit in the pocket and sling it all over the field, Hooker likes to be more on the move, making play-action passes and scrambling when he gets the chance.

It would definitely be intriguing to see Hooker win the job and play in a high-tempo offense that is Josh Heupel's, and it is a real possibility. Even if Hooker does not win the job, it would be elementary to say that he will not see the field in 2021. With that being said...

Who is Hendon Hooker?

Hendon Hooker hails from Greensboro, North Carolina. As a son of Alan Hooker, who is enshrined in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame due to his decorated career as a quarterback, Hendon followed in his father's footsteps and became a quarterback. Hooker played high school ball at Dudley High School under four-time state champ HC Steven Davis. While there, Hooker excelled, tossing for over 6,000 yards passing, 55 scores and 2,975 yards with 48 more scores on the ground. Hooker also earned three all-conference selections, two Associated Press All-State team selections and two state titles, one of which he earned MVP honors for the game as a senior in 2016 with six touchdowns in the win. Hooker's impeccable high school career culminated in becoming Dudley's all-time leading passer.

Hooker went on to attend Virginia Tech University, where he failed to play a game his freshman year and redshirted. 2018 was the first year that saw Hooker get some experience in his collegiate career, but it was very minimal, seeing the field in only six games and scoring only once. The next two years, however, saw the 6'4" dual-threat North Carolina native start in 15 of 19 games. Due to a shortened 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was Hooker's most productive season, throwing for 1,555 yards on 99 completions out of 162 attempts, tacking on 13 touchdown tosses and only two picks. Hooker's legs were also a big factor for the Hokies, rushing 123 times for 356 yards and five scores. 2020 saw Hooker lead the Hokies in all passing categories, but Virginia Tech had a mere 3-6 record while under Hooker last season, meaning that this season will serve as an opportunity for Hooker to rebound and secure some victories his new home.

How will Hooker fit in with Tennessee?

Before Joe Milton came to Rocky Top to make the quarterback situation really intriguing, Hooker was the first addition to give Josh Heupel an exciting quarterback competition in his first year as head coach for the Vols. Hooker brings a dual-threat style to the Vols and runs more often than any other QB on Tennessee's roster, so it is safe to say that Heupel and Alex Golesh will have packages for Hooker to get on the field this season even if he does not win the starting job.

Tennessee has enough beef on the offensive line to sustain a mobile quarterback, and veteran Volunteers have experience with a dual-threat guy under center after Jarrett Guarantano's tenure as starter in the past three-and-a-half seasons. Hooker has great legs, a big frame at 6'4", 190 pounds and plenty of starting experience to allow him fit in well with any team.

Josh Heupel comes into his first year as Tennessee head coach attempting to turn a program around, and a good way to do that is to not take big risks. Hooker is not a big risk. He is a safe and experienced talent that can win the Vols games, but he may not be the guy to take Tennessee to the next level.

What will Hooker's impact be with Tennessee?

Whoever wins the starting QB job for Tennessee will be one of if not THE most impactful player on the Vols roster. Hooker's impact will solely rely on how much playing time he receives. If he does win the starting job to start the season, Hooker will get to showcase his talents in Neyland Stadium in the first three weeks of the season against opponents that can be scored on. The real test, however, will come in week 4 with Florida and of course later on down the schedule with Alabama and Georgia.

Hooker can get off to a productive start as starter to open the season, but as the rigors of a 12 game season build and November and December come in to the fold, Hooker is bound to have some trouble against SEC powerhouses, especially considering it will be the first time he will face the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia as a starter.

If Hooker fails to land the starting job in Knoxville, he is still bound to get playing time. Whether it is a designed QB draw near the goal line or a QB sneak on third and inches in a close game, Hooker will see the field this fall, meaning he will have at least some sort of impact for the Vols.

Stats via hokiesports.com

