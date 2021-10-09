Instant Takeaways: Vols Down Gamecocks in First SEC Home Game

For the second straight week, Tennessee jumped out to a huge lead. A dominant first half saw Tennessee go into the intermission up 38-7, but South Carolina refused to go away. A fake punt for a touchdown made it 38-14, and after another offensive drive stalled for the Vols, the Gamecocks drove down the field to make it 38-20. The Vols were able to survive the second-half push to earn their second SEC win of the year and improve to 4-2 overall. Below are our instant takeaways from the game.

Another Fast Start, but Have to Sustain Moving Forward

Tennessee once again started extremely fast, but they have to sustain. The Vols kept the pedal pressed down against Missouri, but today, it seemed like they were trying to get out of this one whole, but South Carolina was not concerned about that. Obviously, injuries have mounted for Tennessee, but the Vols have to sustain on these fast starts as the season progresses. The offense was lackluster in the second half. But let me say this, Tennessee was impressive again given the injuries they faced and how thin they already. South Carolina is strong up front, but the Vols got the job done and significantly increased their chances towards bowl eligibility, and yes, right now even with the investigation ongoing, a bowl is still a realistic possibility. Hendon Hooker has solidified his spot at quarterback, and the Vols will lean on him the rest of the way, just as they did early on today.

Welcome to Knoxville Brandon Turnage

The transfer defensive back Brandon Turnage saw a serious increase in his workload today with the secondary and he had a coming-out party. Turnage led the team with 13 tackles, while being a gnat in coverage. The Vols were without star defender Theo Jackson, but Turnage's performance was a career day for pretty much any defensive back on this roster. I would imagine that no matter who returns next week, Turnage has solidified his spot in this rotation. Willie Martinez has excelled at producing depth so far.

Aaron Beasley Continues to Impress

Aaron Beasley missed a majority of the off-season after being suspended for a pending legal investigation, but he has been more than impressive since returning and getting into the lineup. He is the best linebacker Tennessee has had in coverage in several years. He flies sideline-to-sideline and can run with the tight ends down the seam. Beasley made it to double-digit tackles today, and he will be a key piece for the Vols in the middle the rest of the way.

Offensive Line Depth A Concern

Glen Elarbee's unit has been more consistent the past couple of weeks, but they struggled with South Carolina's talented defensive line today. The Gamecocks have multiple future first-round draft picks on the defensive line, and Tennessee managed to have success, which is a positive sign, but the Vols are just thin in their rotation, especially when Cooper Mays is sidelined.

Running Back Depth A Concern

Len'Neth Whitehead and Tiyon Evans both cashed in a touchdown today, but Evans left the game with an apparent ankle injury. Tennessee was already down Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small for today's game. Small was available but did not play, so this upcoming week is going to be huge for this position. Marcus Pierce will see an increase, but the Vols need at least one of Small or Evans to be effective in the running game.

Tim Banks Was A Steal

Tim Banks has exceeded expectations through the first six games, in my opinion. Banks has called great games and consistently had his players in a position to succeed. That does not always mean that they have, but more times than not they have. Banks's pressure packages have been excellent and kept teams off rhythm on third downs. I am very impressed with how assignment sound Tennessee has been this season because that was always a major issue for Jeremy Pruitt's team.

Byron Young Building

Young continues to come on strong for the Vols, and his motor was relentless today. He is going to be a major player down the stretch, and I look for Tennessee to get him and Tyler Baron both on the field a lot more next week against Ole Miss.

Cleaner Play

Tennessee only had 2 penalties for 30 yards today. This was huge for the Vols. To be able to run the ball with the success they had and not have any holding penalties is impressive. Josh Heupel's team struggled mightily with this for a couple of weeks, so this is an obvious improvement and step in the right direction. This entire team has responded to everything Heupel has thrown at them, and they took the challenge to clean up the penalties very personally, and they did just that again.