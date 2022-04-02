Intel From Tennessee's First Scrimmage of the Spring

Tennessee held their seventh practice of the spring this morning in the form of a scrimmage. The outing was closed to the media, but Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated has been able to gather details since the scrimmage ended. We share what we have learned here. (This article will be updated as more Information becomes available).

Wide Receivers Flash

As we have reported for weeks, Jalin Hyatt had a massive off-season from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Josh Heupel raved about his efforts during the off-season following today's scrimmage, and according to sources, Hyatt's work translated onto the field today. The former Dutchfork (S.C.) standouts growth continued as he housed a quick post from Hendon Hooker and ran through a couple of arm tackles from defenders on his way to the end zone.

Freshman Squirrel White received praise from Heupel following the scrimmage as well, and he quietly continues to impress during his first spring. He has struggled to block at times, but the freshman speedster had some impressive plays that displayed his potential during today's outing, according to a source. Jimmy Holiday also had a strong day as he continues to grow as a receiver. Cedric Tillman did not work much during the scrimmage as the Vols are obviously being cautious with their star pass-catcher.

Running Backs Working Pass Protection

Freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas continues to impress on the field, but as the live bullets were flying today, he got extra coaching from Jerry Mack in the pass protection aspect. Jabari Small did not dress for the outing, which is no surprise, as Tennessee is likely to be cautious with him going into the fall considering he had an off-season cleanup surgery. Thomas, Jaylen Wright, and others will benefit from those reps. Heupel emphasized how important pass protection was for the running backs, especially the young guys.

Left Tackle Battle

This position battle continues to wage on. Dayne Davis, Jeremiah Crawford and Gerald Mincey all continue to get reps, and Heupel emphasized that this competition is wide open. Gerald Mincey missed Saturday’s scrimmage opportunity due to an undisclosed injury, but he is expected back before next weekend’s scrimmage. Tennessee has only been in full pads for a couple of days, so this battle is likely in the early stages. One source has indicated all of these guys are embracing the competition and making it even more competitive, which is great for the Vols at the position.

Line of Scrimmage

Elsewhere, the buzz coming out of the scrimmage is that the defense was able to have some early success, but they faded a bit towards the end. Rodney Garner is hard on his defensive line and demands perfection, so it is no surprise he was in game-mode all day long. The defensive won their fair share of snaps at times, according to a source. The shorthanded secondary obviously has depth issues right now, but Christian Charles was one player that Heupel mentioned growing tremendously. Charles earned starting reps last year before getting hurt against Missouri. His position versatility makes him a huge asset.

Third-Down

The most pivotal down for both sides of the ball saw the defense have some success today, according to a source and according to Josh Heupel following the scrimmage. The defense got off the field in a four-minute situation per Heupel, which is huge, considering how shorthanded they are in the secondary currently. Heupel also noted that the defense had some success in this are during Friday's practice as well.