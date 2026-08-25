Is it College Football Playoffs or Bust For Tennessee Football?

For the Tennessee Volunteers football team, there are always high expectations from the fans who bleed orange. Even in the past, when there was no real reason for expectations. The fans demand excellence every year.

Under Josh Heupel, there has been more stability, and the Vols have made progress in returning to college football prominence. They are now at least relevant, and hope in the team is reasonable. The question is: has there been so much improvement that only a College Football Playoff birth would deem this next year successful?

Is It CFP or Bust?

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has only made the CFP one time since its inception, and ironically, it was not with their best team under Heupel. I think all would agree that their best team was just short of the Playoff, largely due to only 4 teams making the field in that year.

Tennessee Football has no interest in just being a top 20, top 15, or even top 10 team. They are solely focused on getting back to the promised land, something they have not achieved since 1998. To be that team, you obviously have to be in the field.

However, with a young team and some changes to the staff, there will be some ups and downs that could keep this team out of the playoffs. While this is obviously the goal and standard that this staff, fans, and even players has set the university to, it does seem unfair that this team can't have a successful season, even if they fall short of the playoffs.

Why the Expectations?

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (25) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many will point to the quarterback situation as a big question mark about this team, and though that is something that will need to be answered, there can still be expectations. Faizon Brandon has won the starting job, so there will be extreme talent at the position.

Even with that question mark, there is still a lot to like on the team, especially the offensive supporting cast. The wide receiver room is loaded with talent and has several proven playmakers. The running back is a returning All-SEC player. The offensive line has studs all around. The playmakers are there to be a good offense.

The defensive side of the ball will have a lot of change, but they still have playmakers and talent. With Heupel at the helm, the team should score points, and the defense should just need to come up with key defensive plays, which I think they are more than capable.

In conclusion, there is still a path where the playoffs are more possible, with 12 teams being the number that make the cut, but with youth, this seems like a building season. It seems fair to believe that the team will hold this as an expectation, but even if the team falls short, this season could still finish as a positive, rather than this team being viewed as failing the task.