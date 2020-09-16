Jackson Lowe was one of the top-rated tight ends in the country coming out of Cartersville High School (Ga.). The news was first reported by The Athletic's David Ubben. VR2 on SI has since confirmed with a University Spokesperson that Lowe has left the team and entered the portal.

Ubben tweeted the news minutes ago.

In late August, Jim Chaney said on the position group, "Well, Austin (Pope) is that, he's a stabilizing force. He's a good kid, been around football a long time. We like what he brings to the table. He will always be that consistent kid that we like. Behind him (Pope), we have Princeton Fant, who is a young man who bounced around a lot early in his career. We feel real comfortable where we have him right now doing what he needs to be doing. Jacob Warren is doing a fine job. There is a lot of competition in the room. They all have a little different skill set it seems like, it's interesting to me. Behind him, you have Jordan Allen, and you got Sean Brown. You got some other guys that are just mixing around. There's a lot of competition there, waiting on someone to jump above the other ones and emerge as a solid football player. They're just continually learning. You're talking about guys that haven't played a lot of football for us in those five. That is a position that we are trying to force-feed real fast on development, and we are doing it, hopefully, through competition."

Lowe could retract his name from the portal, but that appears unlikely at this point. Lowe was a teammate of Trevor Lawrence in high school and was a four-star on 247 Sports Recruiting Service.